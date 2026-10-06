Spanish Police Warn of New WhatsApp View Once Scams

Spain’s National Police have issued an alert warning users about a fraud campaign exploiting WhatsApp’s “view once” disappearing media feature.

How Ephemeral Media Exploits Human Psychology

According to data from Spain’s National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), 94.6 % of people in Spain exchange WhatsApp messages on a daily basis, and the regulator ranks the app as the country’s favourite tool for voice and video calls.

Rafael López, Workspace Security Engineer at Check Point Software, explains the mechanics of the initial contact. Viewing these images sent from an unknown number does not in itself pose a direct danger. The real risk lies in what follows, as the photograph may contain a deceptive message, a bogus offer, or an alleged confidential screenshot prompting the recipient to click an external link, download an executable file, or surrender their credentials.

Fraudsters rely on artificial urgency to short-circuit analytical thinking. This WhatsApp feature fosters a false sense of privacy, urgency, and curiosity. Knowing they have only one chance to view the content, the user’s reflection time is curtailed, prompting impulsive action without verifying the source.

Visual material carries a far greater psychological impact than traditional text messages. Processing visual stimuli commands a significantly higher level of engagement and perceived credibility than plain text. While an unfamiliar text is often quickly flagged and dismissed as spam, an image triggers an immediate attention bias, hinting at concrete evidence or pressing information. This psychological asymmetry enables fraudsters to bypass initial suspicion and dramatically boost scam conversion rates, argues Doris Seedorf, Spain CEO of cybersecurity firm Softtek.

Recognizing the Warning Signs of WhatsApp Exploitation

Security experts outline clear indicators that separate legitimate ephemeral media from malicious lures. Suspicion should immediately spike if a disappearing photo originates from an unknown international number. This vector is frequently paired with extreme urgency, shortened links, or account verification requests.

Seedorf highlights further warning signs, pointing to any inducement to move conversations off official platforms or install external applications. Simply refraining from opening the images is not enough. It is essential to block and report the sender via WhatsApp, avoid sending any reply that confirms the phone number is active, and disable automatic media downloads in the app’s settings. Furthermore, users should strengthen their digital hygiene and review their profile privacy permissions.

Immediate Remediation Steps for Compromised Accounts

When a user inadvertently interacts with a malicious bait image, immediate defensive measures are required.

Avoid scanning any QR codes or clicking links.

Navigate directly to the ‘Linked Devices’ section in WhatsApp to terminate any unauthorised web or remote sessions.

Confirm that two-step verification (2FA) remains active.

Run a full antivirus scan on the mobile device using updated security tools to check for abnormal behaviour, unusual data, or battery consumption.

Scams built on seemingly harmless native features are here to stay. Novel psychological manipulation tactics will continue leveraging new functions rolled out by mainstream messaging platforms. This trend underlines the need to evolve from reactive security to continuous digital resilience, where user awareness and cutting-edge protective technology serve as the cornerstone to mitigate emerging risks, concludes Seedorf.