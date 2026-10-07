Chamoli Earthquake: 4.9-Magnitude Quake Strikes Uttarakhand

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district late Tuesday night at 10:23 p.m. IST, sending sharp tremors across the Himalayan region and as far away as the Delhi-NCR capital territory. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the shallow quake hit at a depth of 13 kilometers, prompting panicked residents to evacuate buildings into the open air.

The sudden nighttime shaking interrupted residents across northern India on Tuesday, October 7, 2026. The National Centre for Seismology reported the epicentre at latitude 30.103° North and longitude 79.561° East. Local reports gathered by news18.com confirmed that the impact hit hill districts particularly hard, with families in Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Nainital, and around Badrinath Dham feeling the ground move for five to six seconds.

The India Meteorological Department recorded the exact timestamp at 10:23:13 p.m. IST. Early automated warnings, including an Android Earthquake Alert system pickup, initially registered the magnitude slightly lower at 4.6 before official seismological instruments confirmed the 4.9 reading.

Immediate Response and Zero Casualties Reported

Despite the sharp intensity experienced near the epicentre around Nandprayag and the Nanda Devi National Park, authorities confirmed that no casualties or structural damages had occurred by early Wednesday morning. Residents in Dehradun and across the sprawling Delhi-NCR urban expanse stepped out onto streets and open parks as a precautionary measure against potential aftershocks.

Photo: economictimes.indiatimes.com

The seismic event in Chamoli followed seismic activity earlier on the same day. According to economictimes.indiatimes.com, a separate 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck Assam’s Nagaon district earlier Tuesday morning at 4:23 a.m. IST at a deeper 33 kilometers, highlighting an active day for regional tectonic movements across the Indian subcontinent.

Region Magnitude Time (IST) Depth Epicentre Chamoli, Uttarakhand 4.9 10:23 p.m. 13 km 30.103°N, 79.561°E Nagaon, Assam 4.5 4:23 a.m. 33 km 26.428°N, 93.060°E

Officials from the National Centre for Seismology continue to monitor the Chamoli fault line for any subsequent seismic shifts. Emergency services across Uttarakhand and the national capital remain on routine alert as monitoring agencies analyze data from Tuesday night’s tremor.