Montreal Canadiens Secure 3-2 Victory Over Carolina Hurricanes

The Montreal Canadiens secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in their home opener on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre, fueled by back-to-back goals from Nick Suzuki and Zachary Bolduc in the opening frame.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Jakub Dobes: Earned his third straight start in net, proving reliable under pressure against reigning champions.

First Period Scoring Frenzy at the Bell Centre

The defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes wasted little time making their presence felt. Taylor Hall opened the scoring at 2:25 of the first period, capitalizing on the third shot directed at Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes. But Montreal answered back quickly. Nick Suzuki found the back of the net to tie the game 1-1, building on his momentum from the prior matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Just under a minute later, Zachary Bolduc gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead by elevating a puck past Hurricanes netminder Brandon Bussi, with veteran forward Phillip Danault providing a crucial screen in front.

The offensive onslaught did not stop there. Bolduc struck again on the power play—Montreal’s first man-advantage goal of the new campaign—pushing the lead to 3-2. By the end of the initial twenty minutes, the Canadiens had solved Bussi three times on just six shots, stunning the visiting squad and dictating the tempo of the game.

Roster Shuffles and Family Milestones

The home opener carried additional emotional and structural significance for Montreal. Forward Ivan Demidov was sidelined for two to four weeks with a lower-body injury, opening a door for Kirby Dach to slide onto the second line. Meanwhile, Florian Xhekaj made his season debut, marking a historic night where both Xhekaj brothers skated together in the regular-season lineup.

Before puck drop, the organization also paused to honor former defenseman Lyle Odelein with a special pregame tribute, linking the current roster’s grit to the franchise’s storied defensive legacy.

Photo: montrealgazette.com

Statistical Snapshot of the Opening Match

Metric / Player Montreal Canadiens Carolina Hurricanes Starting Goaltender Jakub Dobes Brandon Bussi First Period Goals 3 2 Key Scorers Nick Suzuki, Zachary Bolduc (2) Taylor Hall, Eric Robinson

Following a resilient push by the Hurricanes—highlighted by Jalen Chatfield sending a point shot through heavy traffic that Eric Robinson tipped past Dobes—the Canadiens held firm. With Lane Hutson adding another assist to start his season strong, Montreal successfully weathered the champions’ storm to protect their home ice.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.