FIFA allowed the Democratic Republic of the Congo to compete at the 2026 World Cup despite an internal investigation finding that goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi was ineligible during qualifying.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Player Valuations: DR Congo squad members like Newcastle United striker Yoane Wissa gained major international exposure during their tournament run, potentially altering upcoming transfer windows.

DR Congo squad members like Newcastle United striker Yoane Wissa gained major international exposure during their tournament run, potentially altering upcoming transfer windows. Federation Finances: Nigeria’s Football Federation is weighing legal compensation claims for economic losses after missing out on tournament revenues.

Nigeria’s Football Federation is weighing legal compensation claims for economic losses after missing out on tournament revenues. Regulatory Scrutiny: Ongoing governance complaints from bodies like the Norwegian Football Federation are increasing compliance pressures on international tournament organizers.

Internal Investigations and Qualification Disputed

According to reporting by The New York Times and Le Monde, FIFA legal teams were aware before the Jamaica match that Mpasi had never completed the administrative process of switching his international allegiance from France, where he played at the youth level.

Documents obtained during the investigation verified that Mpasi lacked the necessary clearance while appearing in qualifiers. Standard FIFA practice stipulates that fielding an ineligible player in an official match results in an automatic forfeit, pointing back to past disciplinary actions such as Bolivia losing points during 2018 World Cup qualification.

Team Tournament Stage Key Match Details DR Congo Group K / Round of 32 Drew with Portugal (1-1), lost to Colombia (1-0), beat Uzbekistan (3-1), lost to England (2-1) Nigeria Playoff Round Lost on penalties to DR Congo in November 2025; lodged subsequent eligibility complaints

Rejections, Appeals, and Legal Fallout

The Nigeria Football Federation lodged a formal complaint over player eligibility following their playoff defeat. FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee declared the protest inadmissible because it was not submitted within the mandatory timeframe, a decision communicated in early March that became final when no proper appeal was filed.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

A FIFA spokesperson maintained that its judicial bodies are autonomous, stating: “FIFA’s judicial bodies are autonomous and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them. FIFA strongly rejects any suggestion that the FIFA President would interfere with these processes.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian government representatives have indicated they may seek financial compensation.

Wider Governance Complaints Against FIFA

The disclosure has renewed questions regarding FIFA President Gianni Infantino, compounded by recent controversies including the Folarin Balogun red card review and abandoned proposals to sell private shares in the World Cup under the FIFA Forward Enterprise scheme. The Norwegian football federation submitted a formal three-pronged complaint to FIFA’s ethics and governance committees addressing these incidents.

Photo: The Independent

Lise Klaveness said: “At the same time, the cases point to a more fundamental question: has Fifa’s position, authority or influence been used in a way that was not appropriate, and if so, did the mechanisms that were supposed to prevent this function work as they should?”

Concacaf released a statement emphasizing that player eligibility matters must be addressed consistently and fairly through official disciplinary bodies. As governance inquiries move forward, the legal and administrative fallout from the qualification cycle continues to impact international football administration.

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