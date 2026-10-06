FIFA Knew DR Congo Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi Was Ineligible During 2026 World Cup

FIFA allowed DR Congo to field ineligible goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi during the 2026 World Cup and qualification matches after failing to complete his nationality switch from France, documents reviewed by Le Monde reveal.

The Administrative Oversight That Cleared Mpasi

The controversy centers on 32-year-old goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who previously represented French youth national teams. According to documentation, DR Congo failed to finalize the required FIFA player status change procedure after Mpasi became an international for the African nation on February 1, 2022. Despite this administrative gap, Mpasi started every match for Les Léopards during the North American World Cup, where the team eventually reached the round of 16 before bowing out against England.

The issue first surfaced publicly when the Nigerian Football Association lodged a formal complaint with FIFA in November 2025 regarding the eligibility of multiple DR Congo players. Nigeria had suffered defeat against DR Congo in the African play-offs before DR Congo advanced past Jamaica in the intercontinental play-offs to secure their tournament berth.

Political Connections and Dismissed Appeals

Reporting based on investigations by The New York Times highlights that FIFA officials discussed various disciplinary scenarios, including awarding matches to opponents, issuing fines, or replacing DR Congo with alternative nations. Ultimately, world football’s governing body chose not to take punitive action. Outlets including Le Monde noted potential links between the decision and Véron Mosengo-Omba, a close ally of FIFA President Gianni Infantino who was elected president of the Congolese Football Association in May following the qualification campaign.

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Former FIFA official Prince Zelkifli Rahman Ngoufonja noted that removing DR Congo from the tournament could have impacted the leadership transition within the Congolese federation. When approached for comment, FIFA confirmed to The New York Times that Nigeria’s complaint was reviewed and subsequently declared inadmissible on technical grounds, rendering the decision final and binding in the absence of a successful appeal.

Tournament Stage Opponent Result Key Event Intercontinental Play-off Final Jamaica Won (Extra Time) Mpasi starts, secures World Cup qualification World Cup Group Stage / Knockouts Various / England Round of 16 Exit Mpasi plays every minute, concedes two late goals to Harry Kane

Broader Fallout and External Complaints

The revelations surrounding Mpasi add to a growing wave of governance scrutiny facing FIFA leadership. The Norwegian Football Association formally filed a separate complaint against FIFA, targeting multiple administrative decisions including the awarding of a peace prize, player eligibility reversals, and proposals to open the tournament to private investors. Meanwhile, CONCACAF expressed concern over the application of player eligibility protocols across global competitions.

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