San José Launches Family Gardens Program With Free Seed Distribution

The Intendencia de San José launched its 2026 Family Gardens program earlier this week, beginning the free distribution of seven seed varieties to 4,500 households across the department, according to sanjose.gub.uy.

Seed Distribution Locations and Schedule

Families can pick up seed packages containing lettuce, parsley, beans, beets, carrots, zucchini, and chard at multiple designated sites. Distribution takes place from 09:00 to 15:00 hours at the Dirección General de Desarrollo located at Asamblea 676, and at the Dirección General de Políticas Sociales in the former AFE station in San José de Mayo. Packages are also available at municipal offices and interior administrative offices.

Additional pickup points include the Parque Rodó Socio-Environmental Education Center and the Cámara del Pueblo. These locations operate Monday through Friday from 09:00 to 12:00 hours. Residents seeking further information can contact telephone number 4342 9000 via extensions 1178 and 1501, sanjose.gub.uy reported.

Workshops and Program Launch Details

To support growers, the municipality runs practical garden workshops at the former AFE station. Sessions run on Mondays from 16:30 to 18:30, Tuesdays from 14:00 to 15:45, Wednesdays from 16:30 to 18:30, and Thursdays from 09:00 to 11:00. Registrations are handled through extension 1600.

Workshop Day Schedule Location Monday 16:30 – 18:30 Former AFE Station Tuesday 14:00 – 15:45 Former AFE Station Wednesday 16:30 – 18:30 Former AFE Station Thursday 09:00 – 11:00 Former AFE Station

The official launch took place at the San José Market with General Director of Development Mercedes Antía, social policies official Guillermo Galarza, and Cámara del Pueblo President Eder Vieira Da Cunha. Antía highlighted the volunteer work of students from residential homes who assembled the seed packages, noting a distinct increase in family gardens and pointing to the positive social exchange and dietary benefits generated by the initiative.