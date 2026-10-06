Ray Dalio Warns US Faces Debt Crisis as Foreign Buyers Cut Holdings

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns that the United States faces a potential debt crisis within three years as foreign buyers, notably China and Japan, scale back their holdings of U.S. Treasury securities, pushing Treasury yields to their highest levels since 2002.

This heavy reliance on borrowed capital leaves the nation vulnerable to shifting foreign appetites for U.S. sovereign debt.

Ray Dalio Warns of a Three-Year Horizon for U.S. Debt Pressures

Speaking during an interview in Singapore, Ray Dalio outlined how American reliance on international capital creates structural vulnerabilities. The United States currently depends on foreign investors to fund roughly a third of its total debt load. Yet geopolitical tensions and shifting domestic priorities abroad threaten to disrupt those vital funding channels. Total foreign holdings of U.S. debt dropped by 50.4 billion dollars in July to 9.248 trillion dollars, according to Treasury figures released on September 16.

The United States relies on foreign capital to finance about a third of its debt, with a large share of this funding coming from China and Japan.

According to the Bridgewater Associates founder, Beijing has grown increasingly reluctant to accumulate additional U.S. debt amidst worsening bilateral frictions. Simultaneously, Japan has begun pivoting inward to support its own economic needs and stabilize its currency, drawing down reserves that historically flowed into American Treasuries.

Treasury Yields Climb to Multi-Decade Highs Amid Softening Foreign Demand

The pullback from major international creditors coincides with a punishing sell-off in global bond markets. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note hovers near 5.31 percent, a threshold unseen since 2002, while the 30-year bond yield reached 5.66 percent. Higher yields reflect falling bond prices as investors demand steeper compensation for holding sovereign debt in an inflationary environment marked by heavy government spending.

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Official figures from the U.S. Department of the Treasury illustrate the shifting landscape of foreign ownership.

Washington Defends Its Fiscal Trajectory While Markets Weigh Alternative Solutions

At the same time, the persistent climb in yields ripples beyond government balance sheets, affecting corporate borrowing costs and mortgage rates across the broader American economy.