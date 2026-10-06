Over 3,000 Apply for Boston Logan Airport Voice Contest

More than 3,000 people applied to become the new voice of Boston Logan International Airport, replacing standard automated announcements with local character ahead of the final selection results expected on Sunday, Nov. 5, Radio France reported.

Instead of relying on the traditional voices of local mayors or municipal officials, airport authorities in mid-September launched an open talent search resembling a televised singing competition. Candidates submitted their auditions either on-site using a recording booth inside one of the terminals or digitally through a dedicated website, according to Radio France.

Auditioning With Blue-Collar Pride and Local Slang

The official audition script grounds the competition heavily in Boston’s distinct cultural identity. Franceinfo reported that the text references the city as “the capital of the heart and effort,” nodding to its blue-collar heritage, alongside an “unbeatable team spirit” honoring local championship-winning franchises in basketball, baseball, and football. Candidates also had to pronounce “wicked,” the ubiquitous Boston slang term used to mean “really.”

The unique regional accent became a central feature of the contest. While southern American accents lean warm and Texas dialects often carry heavily parodied tropes, New York and Boston feature sharper, more aggressive phonetic sounds, notably the omission of the letter “R”—transforming the local seafood specialty “lobster” into “lobsta,” as Radio France detailed.

Celebrity Challengers and the Path to November

High-profile figures joined in on the phonetic challenge, including players from the professional hockey team the Boston Bruins, a local senator, and actor-director Ben Affleck. Franceinfo noted that Affleck, a native Californian widely recognized as one of Boston’s most prominent adopted sons, tested his local cadence during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while promoting a new film.

Photo: franceinfo.fr

Following the closing of submissions on Sunday, Oct. 4, a selection committee will narrow the pool down to five finalists. The ultimate winner will then be chosen by public vote, with the results slated for release on Sunday, Nov. 5, as reported by Radio France.