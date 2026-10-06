Mitsui Outlet Park Kisarazu to Host KEN’S TABLE Pop-Up in October 2026

From October 15 to October 25, 2026, the Mitsui Outlet Park Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture will host a preview pop-up for “KEN’S TABLE,” a food court where dogs and their owners share the exact same meal from a single plate.

The Bottom Line

The “KEN’S TABLE” preview pop-up runs from October 15 to October 25, 2026, at Mitsui Outlet Park Kisarazu, ahead of its full spring 2027 launch.

Event highlights include the “KISARAZU KEN’S TABLE COLLECTION” dog fashion show, professional pet photography, and free obedience workshops.

Food Truck Preview at Mitsui Outlet Park Kisarazu

The preview pop-up operates out of a kitchen truck stationed at the Mitsui Outlet Park Kisarazu stage-back event space. Daily hours run from 10:00 to 20:00. This limited-run setup precedes a planned full-scale rollout of the “KEN’S TABLE” food court concept in the spring of 2027.

The name stems from a desire to build a dining table where “KEN” (dog in Japanese) takes center stage. The concept encourages owners and their canine companions to share the exact same physical space and dining experience without separating human and pet food.

Veterinary-Backed Shared Menus

The menu relies on ingredients and recipes explicitly formulated for consumption by both humans and dogs.

Veterinarians and nutritionists supervise the recipes, adjusting for canine health, nutritional balance, allergy risks, and palatability. Featured items at the Kisarazu pop-up include the planned “Kisarazu Lunch Plate” priced at 1,500 yen and 100 percent additive-free apple juice priced at 600 yen (both excluding tax).

Pet Food Bundles and Fashion Shows

The "KEN'S TABLE Limited Set" ranges from 3,000 yen to 10,000 yen (excluding tax) across three different packages covering treats, meals, and care goods.

On October 17 and 18, the venue will host a canine fashion show titled “KISARAZU KEN’S TABLE COLLECTION.” Participating dogs walk down a runway toward the stage, and judges award prizes to top performers. Every participant receives a professional photo session with a pet photographer.

Workshops and Consultations

The October 17 and 18 weekend also features free obedience classes hosted by professional instructors from NPO “Tete no Mori.” Evening programming shifts to mini-seminars focused on dog nutrition and health management, alongside individual 10-minute consultation sessions priced at 1,100 yen.

While fashion show registration requires an advance fee of 6,600 yen (inclusive of photography) via the official website, watching the event remains free of charge for all visitors.