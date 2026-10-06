Croatia vs Spain: Where to Watch UEFA Nations League Match Live

Croatia faces Spain in a high-stakes UEFA Nations League fixture on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 20:45 local time. The clash between the two powerhouse European nations will be broadcast live across television and digital streaming platforms, giving fans multiple ways to follow the action.

Bookmakers list Spain as the clear favorite for the encounter, pricing a victory for the visitors at around 1.30. A draw sits at roughly 6.10, while an underdog victory for Croatia is valued at approximately 9.15, according to betting odds cited ahead of the match.

Television Broadcast and Cable Options

Viewers looking to watch the game on traditional television can tune in to the Polsat Sport 1 channel. The network holds the broadcast rights for the fixture, delivering live coverage straight to living rooms across satellite and cable networks.

According to coverage from mecze24.pl, the Polsat Sport 1 channel is available on major satellite platforms including Polsat Box, as well as selected cable television providers such as Vectra, UPC, Inea, and Toyi.

Digital Streaming Services and Access

Fans preferring to watch the match online have several options depending on whether they seek a free or paid streaming route. Paid streaming is hosted on the Polsat Box Go platform via the Premium Sport package, which provides coverage that can be viewed simultaneously on up to two devices.

The Polsat Box Go app and website support a wide range of hardware, including personal computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs running Android TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, or LG Smart TV systems.

Alternatively, free online streaming is reportedly available through Sport.tvp.pl and the TVP Sport application, according to details published by mecze24.pl. This free option requires no account creation or subscription fee, operating on computers, mobile devices, and compatible living-room hardware such as Chromecast, Android TV, Samsung Tizen, and LG webOS.

Match Schedule and Live Statistics

The fixture takes place within the schedule of the UEFA Nations League tournament structure. Live text commentary, real-time scores, and comprehensive match statistics will run alongside the broadcast for supporters tracking the game dynamically.