Shreyas Iyer Hits Unbeaten Century in India Win Over West Indies

Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 102, orchestrating an eight-wicket victory for India against West Indies in Lucknow. India chased down a target of 171 in 14.4 overs, securing their winning streak in T20 internationals to 10.

Tactical Spin Control Breaks West Indies Momentum

India’s bowling attack engineered a textbook collapse during the middle overs, utilizing variations in pace and grip to stifle the visitors. Axar Patel initiated the squeeze with a double-wicket maiden at the end of the powerplay, removing Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell. Axar finished with economical figures of 2-26, establishing a tight grip on the run rate alongside Kuldeep Yadav. Meanwhile, T20I debutant Naman Dhir proved to be the surprise weapon. Leveraging the expansive square boundaries to his advantage, Dhir claimed figures of 4-0-31-3 by instantly responding to a six with a dismissal on three separate occasions.

Despite a resilient partnership between Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford—who helped push West Indies to a competitive 171—the visiting attack lacked the depth required to defend the total. Rutherford managed 56, punishing Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel during a brief five-over window that yielded 56 runs. However, the absence of varied bowling options that could extract grip from the surface left the target vulnerable against a deep Indian batting lineup.

Player Team Key Statistics Shreyas Iyer India 102* Sherfane Rutherford West Indies 56 Naman Dhir India 3-31 (4 overs) Axar Patel India 2-26

Iyer and Kishan Accelerate Past the Target

India’s pursuit encountered early turbulence when Roston Chase and Akeal Hosein removed openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson inside the first four overs. At 36 for 2, West Indies had an opening. However, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer countered with aggressive intent. Kishan contributed 37 not out, rotating the strike efficiently while absorbing pressure.

Once the halfway mark arrived, Iyer switched gears entirely. During his subsequent 18 deliveries, he launched six maximums, plundering Matthew Forde for 24 runs in the 14th over. Iyer brought up his second hundred in Lucknow this year, but first in international T20s, finishing the contest comfortably in 14.4 overs with an eight-wicket margin.