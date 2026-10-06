Three leaders join AWS Heroes program for community contributions

Three community leaders from Bengaluru, Orlando, and Shanghai have joined the AWS Heroes program, as reported this month, recognizing global contributions to serverless computing, container orchestration, and developer mentorship.

Serverless Architectures and Community Building in Bengaluru

Avinash Shashikant Dalvi, a tech architect based in Bengaluru, India, brings a deep focus on serverless frameworks and container workflows to the roster of Serverless Heroes. Serving as a co-organizer for the AWS User Group Bengaluru, Dalvi has delivered over 40 community talks centered on production-ready cloud deployments. Beyond public speaking, he publishes the AWS for Product Builders newsletter and produces technical content covering Amazon ECS, AWS Fargate, AWS Lambda, and AWS Amplify.

His work sits at the intersection of containerized microservices and event-driven computing. Enterprise workloads relying on Fargate and Lambda benefit from the architectural patterns Dalvi documents for local engineering groups.

Full-Stack Education and Cloud Labs in Orlando

Joanne Skiles joins the program as a Serverless Hero from Orlando, USA. With over 16 years of experience building full-stack systems, Skiles divides her time between software architecture and academic instruction. She serves as a professor in the Computer Science department at Rollins College, where she runs the Transparent Systems lab.

Skiles organizes the Orlando AWS User Group and maintains an active educational footprint across multiple media channels, hosting the podcasts Chaotic Commits and Her Career Unplugged alongside a technical YouTube channel. Her instruction spans cloud and AI concepts on AWS.

Localization and Regional Leadership in Shanghai

Representing the Greater China Region, Xiaofei Li steps in as a Community Hero with an AWS Golden Jacket holder credential. Li leads the Kiro, Amazon Quick, and Tokyo Chinese AWS communities, anchoring an engineering ecosystem that spans multiple borders.

Photo: builder.aws.com

Among his community initiatives, Li founded the Kiro Chinese User Community, which has scaled past 5,000 members. He also initiated the Chinese localization effort for AWS Builder Cards, rolling the initiative out across 15 cities with participation from more than 3,000 participants. Alongside regional user group leadership, Li mentors underserved students and supports Women in Tech initiatives.

The AWS Heroes program continues to enlist practitioners who balance high-scale architectural design with grassroots technical education across international markets.