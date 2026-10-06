“There were some threats,” President Donald Trump admitted on Monday when asked about the sudden withdrawal of U.S. long-range bombers from the United Kingdom, acknowledging that leaving the aircraft stationed abroad would only tempt an Iranian strike.

The U.S. military is struggling to protect its overseas bases amid a conflict with Iran that has spun out of War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s control. Following a string of damaging attacks throughout the Middle East, U.S. long-range bombers stationed at Royal Air Force Fairford in the U.K. fled back to American home bases on Sunday.

A Sophisticated Plot Against Royal Air Force Fairford

A U.S. official described the threat as a “sophisticated plot to attack” the British air base using “multiple drones.” The plan could have turned into a military and public relations nightmare for the Pentagon. U.S. officials suggested that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps may have recruited U.K. nationals to play roles in the plot. The unfolding threat so unnerved defense leadership that they took the extraordinary step of removing 12 B-1 Bombers from a facility that has played a key role in the U.S. war.

A second official labeled the plot a “complex plan” and part of a “hybrid strategy” of asymmetric warfare by Iran. The withdrawal of the bombers from Fairford occurred just days after the British government arrested six suspects in connection with a suspected attack against the base.

The IRGC warned in July that “any base used to launch attacks on Iranian territory is a legitimate target for our forces.” On Monday, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s army, Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami, “stressed the need for any creative act capable of disrupting the enemy’s calculations,” according to a report by Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency. U.S. officials also flagged additional threats directed at other European installations, including Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Eroding Middle Eastern Posture and Heavy Casualties

The vulnerability of U.S. assets near London coincides with mounting strikes on outposts across the Middle East. Complex Iranian drone and ballistic missile attacks have killed and injured American troops, placed many more in harm’s way, and damaged or destroyed numerous facilities.

Despite months of claims from President Trump and Hegseth that Iran’s military was annihilated, Iranian forces have successfully targeted more than 15 bases across the region. The official U.S. casualty toll stands at 19 dead and close to 900 wounded. Most of these fatalities occurred after July, following administration claims that the war had ended. According to a defense official, the actual casualty figures are higher and have been consistently obscured and manipulated through a “cover-up.”

Iran is engaged in a “go for broke” strategy, banking on its ability to absorb economic ruin longer than the United States can sustain a failing war and an expensive and difficult Naval blockade and escort program in the Strait of Hormuz amid persistent fuel price inflation.

Compromised Logistics and Strain on the Fleet

At the war’s outset, an Iranian missile and drone strike destroyed Navy facilities in Manama, Bahrain, the most critical U.S. logistics hub in the region.

With regional ports vulnerable to incoming fire, the Navy faces the daunting challenge of maintaining a flotilla of more than 24 ships. Vessels are forced to haul food and fuel more than 2,000 miles from the base on Diego Garcia, requiring extended 14- to 18-day logistics cycles. Sailors and Marines have operated under constant danger, with the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group enduring an 11-month deployment marked by persistent threat from enemy missiles and one-way attack drones.

Munitions stockpiles have simultaneously plummeted. The U.S. and its allies burned through more than 11,000 munitions during the first 16 days of hostilities. Approximately 65 percent of Patriot interceptors were expended between February and July, reducing remaining inventories from 2,330 to fewer than 830, according to data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies. THAAD interceptor supplies similarly dropped from more than 450 to fewer than 270.

Amid these mounting strategic pressures, U.S. forces withdrew from Iraq last week, concluding more than two decades of military occupation. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi officially declared October 1 a Day of Sovereignty and Independence, while the conflict continues to expand with Houthi forces seizing virtually all of Yemen’s Red Sea coastline.