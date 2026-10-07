Home » Sport » MSDI and Gumi City Collaborate on 7000-Billion-Won Defense Industry Complex with MRO and R&D Facilities

KOSDAQ-listed defense enterprise MSDI has signed a memorandum of understanding with Gumi City to establish a 7000 billion-won precision-guided weapons manufacturing, MRO, and R&D cluster by 2029, aiming to transform the region into a full-lifecycle K-defense hub, dealsite.co.kr reported.

Phase-1 Infrastructure and Capital Allocation in Gumi

The first phase of the agreement anchors a massive capital injection into the Gumi Goa 2nd Industrial Complex. MSDI and Gumi City have outlined plans to construct dedicated precision-guided weapon production lines, an advanced maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) center, alongside critical storage and logistics infrastructure. Final assembly and storage zones will span designated plots across the municipal district.

According to reports from dealsite.co.kr, the overarching timeline mandates complete facility readiness by the close of 2029. Local administrative bodies have pledged streamlined permitting processes to accelerate regional defense manufacturing capabilities.

Gumi City and MSDI Sign Agreement to Establish Missile Production, Development, and Maintenance Hub

Project Phase Target Completion Core Facilities Location Focus Phase 1 By 2029 Production Plants, MRO Center, Storage/Logistics Gumi Goa 2nd Industrial Complex & Municipal Sites Phase 2 Post-2029 R&D Labs, System Integration, Export Hub New Industrial Zones

Global Technology Integration and International Partnerships

Beyond domestic manufacturing, MSDI is actively negotiating with European missile specialists to co-develop next-generation air-to-ground guided weapon models. The corporate strategy also contemplates executing licensed and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) production runs for existing air-to-air and air-to-ground inventories.

MSDI CEO Hwang Sung-hwan stated, “We plan to pursue the joint development and production of next-generation guided weapons with global defense companies and establish a business foundation in Gumi that can link exports with MRO.” The integration of international technology transfers directly supports the company’s objective to capture broader export margins.

Building an End-to-End Defense Ecosystem

The second phase of the strategic blueprint transitions the industrial footprint into a comprehensive defense cluster. By fusing research and development with mass production, system integration, and global export pipelines, the initiative establishes an unbroken operational loop.

Gumi Mayor Kim Jang-ho noted, “This agreement goes beyond attracting production facilities to building a defense industry ecosystem that links R&D, production, system integration, exports, and MRO.” Administrative backing remains central to ensuring the local manufacturing infrastructure scales effectively alongside global market demands.

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