Burger King Ends Yoo Ha-jin Campaign Over ‘Assassins’ Controversy

Burger King abruptly ended its advertising campaign featuring actor Yoo Hae-jin just two weeks after launch, while a theater in Gumi halted screenings of the film Assassins amid ongoing historical distortion controversies.

The Bottom Line

Burger King concluded its single-contract campaign with Yoo Hae-jin just two weeks after its September 16 debut, quietly removing his image while leaving other celebrity spots active.

A movie theater in Gumi—the hometown of former President Park Chung-hee—completely removed the box office-leading film Assassins from its ticketing system.

Despite mounting political pressure and a boycott movement, the controversial film has pushed past 2.4 million cumulative moviegoers two weeks into its theatrical run.

Burger King Pulls Yoo Hae-jin Campaign Amid Boycott Fears

The swift withdrawal of the actor’s promotional materials caught industry observers off guard. Burger King initiated the campaign on September 16, utilizing Yoo to front a new product line under a standard short-term contract.

Yet, notices on the brand’s official website confirmed that the scheduled promotional activities had concluded. Within days of the announcement, every trace of Yoo vanished from digital touchpoints.

'The Assassins' controversy continues… Burger King ends ad campaign featuring Yoo Hae-jin [News…

But the math tells a different story about brand safety. Company representatives maintained that the campaign’s conclusion had nothing to do with the intensifying public outcry surrounding Assassins.

Industry analysts watching corporate risk management point to a glaring inconsistency, however. Commercials featuring other prominent actors, including Lee Jung-jae, remain active on official channels.

This selective removal fueled widespread speculation that corporate leadership moved quickly to preempt consumer boycotts. Associating a fast-food franchise with a politically charged cinematic dispute presents an immediate operational hazard.

Gumi Theater Drops Box Office Leader As Protests Mount

Simultaneously, the controversy manifested physically in the exhibition sector. A commercial theater operating in Gumi, Gyeongsangbuk-do—noted as the birthplace of former President Park Chung-hee—quietly dropped Assassins from its daily screening schedule.

Box office tracking showed the feature leading national ticket sales. Yet, local ticketing portals displayed an absolute blackout for the title at that specific venue.

Metric / Event Status as of October 2026 Assassins Cumulative Audience Exceeded 2.4 million admissions Burger King Campaign Duration Terminated after approximately two weeks Gumi Theater Screening Status Completely removed from ticketing systems

The intersection of commercial sponsorship withdrawals and theatrical blackouts highlights a volatile climate for Korean entertainment IP. Brands and theater owners are increasingly unwilling to absorb collateral damage from historical and political disputes.

With cumulative ticket sales crossing 2.4 million admissions, distributor strategies face a stark test.