In 2026, the Shenzhen-based electric vehicle and battery manufacturer BYD (HKG: 1211) produces more vehicles, sells more units, and generates higher profits than Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). This position marks a stark reversal from fifteen years prior, when Wang Chuangfu’s peer was asked about BYD and laughed during a Bloomberg television interview.

The Bottom Line

Production Scale: BYD outpaces Tesla in global production volume, unit sales, and net profitability, backed by a massive workforce of 120,000 engineers.

outpaces in global production volume, unit sales, and net profitability, backed by a massive workforce of 120,000 engineers. Technological Shift: The company’s proprietary Blade battery technology and lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry established a dominant market alternative to higher-cost nickel-manganese-cobalt setups.

The company’s proprietary Blade battery technology and lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry established a dominant market alternative to higher-cost nickel-manganese-cobalt setups. European Expansion: By the close of August 2026, BYD captured a 2.4% market share across the European Union, surpassing legacy automakers such as Ford (NYSE: F).

From Mobile Phone Batteries to Automotive Scale

In November 1994, Wang launched BYD in Shenzhen with twenty employees, backed by a modest loan from his cousin. Initial operations focused on manufacturing rechargeable batteries for consumer electronics.

By undercutting Japanese rivals in the lower-tier market segments, the young enterprise secured supply agreements with Nokia and Motorola. As the mobile industry evolved, BYD transitioned into a primary component supplier for Apple.

Acquisition and the First Serial Plug-In Hybrid

In 2003, the company acquired the distressed Qinchuan Automobile company based in Xi’an, inheriting local manufacturing plants and metal presses. Engineers quickly developed the F3 model, followed in 2008 by the F3DM. That vehicle combined a one-liter petrol engine with a lithium-iron-phosphate battery to create the world’s first serial plug-in hybrid.

Financial backing arrived when Charlie Munger visited Wang Chuangfu and subsequently convinced Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) to acquire a 10% equity stake for $230 million. That capital injection provided the resources required to scale manufacturing infrastructure and fund intensive research programs.

The LFP Battery Advantage and Research Output

While competitors pursued nickel-manganese-cobalt chemistry for higher energy density, BYD prioritized lithium-iron-phosphate technology. In 2020, the company introduced the first generation of its Blade battery, offering lower production costs and enhanced thermal stability. Pure electric vehicle deliveries climbed from 131 000 units in 2020 to exceed 2,26 million vehicles by 2025.

Metric BYD (2025/2026 Data) Global R&D Workforce 120,000+ engineers Annual R&D Expenditure 9,2 милиарда долара Pure EV Deliveries (2025) 2,26+ million units EU Market Share (August 2026) 2.4%

Research operations continued to scale through 2026. The firm maintains an R&D workforce exceeding 120,000 engineers and filed patent applications at a rate of 54 per day, bringing its total registered patent portfolio to 42 000. In the spring of 2026, the company introduced the Blade 2.0 battery, achieving an energy density of 190 to 210 watt-hours per kilogram and supporting ultra-fast charging capabilities.

European Market Penetration

The export strategy shifted aggressively toward European markets following established footholds in Southeast Asia and Latin America. By the end of August 2026, BYD secured a 2.4% market share across the European Union. This figure places the Chinese manufacturer ahead of established European operations for Ford, while also outpacing regional competitors like MG and Chery.

To support this regional expansion, corporate leadership announced plans for a €2 billion investment in proprietary charging infrastructure across Europe. These stations aim to support the rapid turnaround times of the company’s new battery architectures, which maintain structural integrity across extreme temperature ranges from standard operating environments down to minus twenty degrees Celsius.