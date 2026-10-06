Electric Cars Surpass Gasoline Sales in Spain as One in Three New Vehicles is Electrified

En septiembre de 2026, los vehículos eléctricos e híbridos enchufables alcanzaron un tercio de las ventas de turismos en el mercado español. In Spain, battery-electric and plug-in hybrid registrations surged to 31,945 units, pushing pure electric models past traditional gasoline vehicles and altering the country’s broader automotive sales hierarchy.

The Bottom Line

EV Penetration: Electrified vehicles captured 34% of the Spanish turismos market in September, with pure electric models registering more than 17,300 units and a market share of 18.5%. Policy Sensitivity: While Spain advanced on the back of direct purchase incentives, neighboring Italy stagnated at an 8% EV market share due to the exhaustion of its national incentive framework, highlighting structural dependence on public subsidies. Shifting Affordability: The introduction of lower-priced EV models—such as the Tesla Model 3 leading overall sales alongside competitively priced imports—has shifted accessibility for retail buyers, who drove pure electric purchases during the month.

European Electrification Splits into Three Distinct Speeds

Data from across the continent reveal a fragmented market in September 2026. Northern and Western European economies continue to lead adoption rates. The Netherlands (53%), Belgium (51%), and Sweden (49%) form the top tier, where electrified vehicles are supported by mature charging infrastructure and fiscal policies.

Mid-tier major economies show accelerating momentum. France captured a 41.7% market share with 65,246 unit sales in September, while Germany reached 34.5%, almost double its figure from a year earlier. Meanwhile, Southern European markets exhibited diverging trajectories that underscore the fragility of consumer demand without consistent institutional backing.

Spain Outpaces Traditional Fuel Sectors While Italy Stagnates

Spain recorded an 18.5% market share for pure electric vehicles—up six and a half points from 12% in the same month of 2025. Total electrified vehicle sales—including plug-in hybrids—reached 31,945 units in the turismos category out of a total of 93,858 turismos sold during the month, representing a 56% increase compared to a year earlier. Across the broader total of all vehicle categories, 33,963 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles were sold, a 52.8% increase over September 2025, while total electrified sales reached 236,452 units between January and September. Among electrified models, plug-in hybrids contributed 14,579 units with a 40.6% increase. Regionally, Madrid led electrified registrations with 11,460 units in September, followed by Catalonia with 5,160 and Andalusia with 3,705.

Electric vehicle sales may surpass traditional cars by 2038

For the first time in the Spanish market, pure electric vehicles outsold traditional gasoline turismos, which fell to a 16.2% market share with 15,184 units delivered, accompanied by diesel turismos dropping to a 2.5% share with 2,363 sales. Association data from ANFAC attributed this acceleration to the rollout of centralized, streamlined purchase incentives under the Plan Auto+, replacing the administrative bottlenecks of older subsidy schemes. ANFAC noted that the results demonstrate the special buyers’ interest when incentives and supports are available.

In stark contrast, Italy recorded an EV market share of 8% in September, slightly below its 8.5% cumulative average from the first half of the year. The Italian slowdown reflects the expiration of incentives launched in October 2025, demonstrating how quickly consumer demand retreats when financial supports lapse.

Affordability Realities and the Rise of Sub-30,000 Euro Models

Market composition shifted toward lower price points during the third quarter of 2026. The Tesla Model 3 anchored the upper end of volume delivery with 2,528 units sold in September and 8,468 units in the first nine months of the year, securing the top spot across all vehicle categories in Spain. Following the Model 3 among total vehicle sales were the Seat Ibiza with 2,183 units and the Dacia Sandero with 2,157 units, with the Sandero consolidating its yearly leadership at 25,926 registrations based on data from sector associations Anfac, Faconauto, and Ganvam published on Thursday. The Tesla Model Y followed with 1,205 units in September and 4,972 units in the year-to-date. Rounding out the top model rankings for September were the Toyota Corolla in fourth place with 2,138 units, the Toyota C-HR with 2,121 units, and the Toyota Yaris Cross with 1,720 units, while annual standings placed the Corolla third with 19,257 units behind the Ibiza’s 22,020, the C-HR fourth with 18,051, and the Yaris Cross eighth with 15,738. The September model rankings were completed by the Renault Captur with 1,488 units, the Opel Corsa with 1,414 units, the Seat Arona with 1,413 units, and the MG ZS as the sole Chinese model in the top ten with 1,399 units and a cumulative fifth place at 16,708. In brand rankings, Toyota led the month with 9,172 units and the year with 80,684 units. Renault placed second in September with 5,551 units ahead of Volkswagen’s 5,113 units, reversing their annual standings where Volkswagen held second with 57,609 units and Renault third with 52,815. BYD ranked sixth for the month with 4,434 units, trailing fourth-place Seat with 4,831 units and fifth-place KIA with 4,540 units, with Seat and KIA holding annual totals of 52,660 and 48,427 units respectively. Tesla closed September in eighth position with 3,733 units driven by the Model 3. However, volume growth was driven by affordable Asian imports and European compact entries.

Photo: Infobae

Photo: ECOticias.com

Models such as the BYD Dolphin Surf, retailing from 19,990 euros or under 15,000 euros with discounts and Plan Auto+ subsidies, and the Renault 5, starting from 18,556 euros with available discounts and Plan Auto+ subsidies alongside a cumulative 2,570 units, successfully captured cost-conscious buyers. Other strong volume entries included the BYD Dolphin Surf with 4,334 units year-to-date, the Kia EV3 with 3,828 units, the Toyota C-HR+ with 3,359 units, the BYD Atto 2 with 3,175 units, the Mini eléctrico with 2,543 units, the Changan Deepal S05 with 2,515 units, and the Leapmotor B10 with 2,262 units.

Powertrain Technology September 2026 Units (Turismos) Market Share (%) YoY Change (%) Electrified (BEV + PHEV) 31,945 34% +56% Hybrid (HEV – Non-plug-in) 41,000 (approx.) 43.7% +15.7% Gasoline 15,184 16.2% -24.4% Diesel 2,363 2.5% -47.3%

Infrastructure Demands and Forward Policy Uncertainty

Automotive sector associations including AEDIVE and GANVAM warned that long-term stabilization requires sustained investment in charging infrastructure and clear regulatory visibility. With fuel prices remaining elevated, order backlogs accumulated during previous months have converted into active deliveries.

Photo: Motorpasión

Industry leadership, through ANFAC director José López-Tafall, has requested that the Spanish government maintain the Plan Auto+ framework through the close of 2026 while providing clarity regarding budgetary allocations for 2027. Without secure continuity in public-private co-financing, manufacturers face the ongoing risk of demand contraction similar to the downturn observed in the Italian market.