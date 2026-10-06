Multiple Arrests Made After Youth Unrest in Hoogeveen City Center

Plainclothes Officers and Fatbike Patrols Target Hoofdstraat

,,Als we je weer zien word je aangehouden,” agents warned individuals on the street.

The Dutch municipality of Hoogeveen saw renewed unrest in its town center on Tuesday evening, resulting in multiple arrests. The disturbances follow a series of similar incidents involving groups of youths engaging in antisocial behavior, prompting local authorities to deploy enhanced enforcement measures and enforce a strict dispersal order.

Strict Gathering Ban Enforced Amid Firecracker Explosions

Plainclothes police officers—identifiable by yellow armbands—patrolled the Hoofdstraat. Some officers were seen on fatbikes. Authorities enforced a strict samenscholingsverbod, or gathering ban, as loud firecracker explosions echoed through the shopping district.

Officers cleared the streets, instructing bystanders and pedestrians to leave the area immediately or face arrest.

Mayor Martijn Breukelman Declares Ongoing Disruption Unacceptable

The municipality of Hoogeveen and local law enforcement have stepped up interventions following days of escalating disturbances. Mayor Martijn Breukelman stated that he is finished with the situation, declaring that the behavior is unacceptable and must stop.

According to municipal reports, the core of the problem involves minor youths riding fatbikes through the pedestrian center, intimidating passersby, and throwing fireworks directly at people. In response, the municipality installed security cameras in and around the Hoofdstraat.

Minors Among Detainees as Authorities Issue Fines and Confiscations

Tuesday evening’s operation brought the total number of detainees up as police worked to regain control of the town center. Several of those detained on Tuesday were minors, mirroring Monday night’s actions when police and municipal enforcement officers (BOAs) arrested eight local minors, issued 32 fines, and confiscated two fatbikes.

Photo: Meternieuws.nl

Authorities confirmed that young people in the city center are being searched for fireworks. Officials indicated that identified youths and their parents will receive formal warning letters from the mayor, with the potential for legal area bans and further criminal charges if the public disorder continues.