HC Davos travels to Rögle without Egli and Allard due to Swedish taxes

Swiss ice hockey club HC Davos will travel to face Rögle in Ängelholm without defensemen Dominik Egli and Frédéric Allard due to strict Swedish tax regulations concerning departure bonuses.

Tax Regulations Block SHL Returns

Neither Dominik Egli nor Frédéric Allard is dealing with any physical injury or medical condition that would otherwise keep them off the ice. Instead, Davos management opted to keep the duo out of the travel roster to prevent potential tax liabilities tied to compensation received after parting ways with their former Swedish teams.

Both players spent multiple seasons in the Swedish Hockey League before their recent moves to Switzerland, with Egli playing for Frölunda and Allard representing Luleå. According to HockeyNews, both defensemen collected sign-off bonuses—financial incentives structured to be distributed after a player officially leaves the country. Returning across Swedish borders too soon risks triggering local taxation on those payouts.

A Repeated Absence in Champions Hockey League

This match marks the second time this season that Davos has had to navigate an international fixture in Sweden without the two key blueliners. The exact same regulatory hurdle kept both players out of the lineup when Davos traveled to face Skellefteå on September 12, an encounter that ended in a 6–2 victory for the Swedish side.

Dominik Egli returned to Switzerland ahead of the current campaign after a two-year stint with Frölunda, signing a six-year contract with Davos. The 28-year-old has recorded 4 points, consisting entirely of assists, across his first nine games in the National League. Frédéric Allard made the jump to Davos on a two-year deal following three seasons with Luleå, contributing 2 points with 1 goal and 1 assist over his opening nine league appearances.

Roster Impact and Competition Standings

The continued absence of Egli and Allard forces Davos coaching staff to adjust their defensive pairings during crucial European tournament play. While both players remain regular contributors in the domestic Swiss league, the six-month geographic restriction effectively rules them out of any away fixtures on Swedish ice.

With the club forced to leave the two experienced defenders at home once again, management and players alike must manage the defensive depth required to handle top-tier international competition.

Looking Ahead to Future International Fixtures

Davos continues its Champions Hockey League campaign while monitoring player eligibility rules closely for any future matchups that might involve travel to Swedish territory. Until the mandatory six-month window passes following their departure payouts, both defensemen will remain sidelined for any games played within Sweden’s borders.