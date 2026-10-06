Trump Administration Proposes CFTC Framework to Regulate US Crypto Trading

The Trump administration has proposed a new federal framework through the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to regulate United States crypto trading. The move replaces state-by-state licensing with unified rules, establishes specific cut-offs for margin trading platforms, and creates a designated asset market division following stalled parliamentary legislation.

Efforts to bring centralized order to the domestic digital asset sector have taken a direct turn. According to Economic Times, the administration’s new regulatory blueprint arrives after congressional delays stalled the ‘Clarity Act’ bill, leaving the executive branch to pursue administrative oversight.

CFTC Proposes Unified Federal Rules and Crypto Asset Markets Division

Under the newly proposed system, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission plans to establish a dedicated Crypto Asset Markets division to oversee digital asset exchanges. The shift eliminates the requirement for businesses to obtain individual licenses across separate states, subjecting operators instead to a single federal regulatory standard designed to prevent corporate collapses similar to the FTX failure.

Companies offering leveraged trading must now adhere to strict conditions. Platforms are required to publicly disclose available reserve funds and ensure that customer trade routing occurs exclusively through registered brokers to prevent market manipulation.

Political Hurdles and Current Crypto Market Status

Michael Selig spearheaded the regulatory operation following signals from President Donald Trump. Analysts remain cautious about the longevity of these rules, questioning whether they will survive courtroom challenges or future political shifts given that the legislative ‘Clarity Act’ measure has not passed in parliament.

Despite these regulatory developments, broader market activity remains subdued. Pi42 head Avinash Shekhar noted that Bitcoin must maintain a valuation above $85,000 to trigger an upward push into its next phase.

Bitcoin must maintain a valuation above $85,000 to trigger an upward push into its next phase.