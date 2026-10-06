Home » World » World’s Two Oldest Men Celebrate Birthdays Together at Ages 114 and 113

Separated by more than 14,000 kilometers and an ocean, the world’s oldest man and the second-oldest man marked their birthdays on October 5 in a transatlantic exchange that bridged Brazil and New South Wales.

A Transcontinental Milestone Across Hemispheres

João Marinho Neto turned 114, while Ken Weeks reached 113. The simultaneous celebrations brought together two men born worlds apart.

Marinho Neto was born in Maranguape, Ceará, in 1912. Weeks arrived a year later in Grafton, New South Wales.

Handmade Greetings and Digital Bridges

Despite the vast distance separating them, the pair managed to mark the occasion together. Using computers and handmade elements, they exchanged personalized greetings featuring photographs of each other, congratulatory text in their respective native languages, and their national flags.

The resulting photographs of the men holding their creations quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

Lives Shaped by Cattle Ranches and Automotive Shops

Weeks, currently residing in a care home in his hometown, reached his 113th birthday as the first man in more than a decade to reach 113 years in Australia. He grew up as the eldest of five siblings, eventually running an automotive dealership and workshop alongside managing an appliance business and a food shop with his wife.

Meanwhile, Marinho Neto spent his life in rural Brazil working as a cattle rancher and farmer. His expansive family tree includes two marriages, six surviving children, 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Demographic Records and Supercentenarian Verification

Name Age Birth Year Birthplace Notable Background João Marinho Neto 114 1912 Maranguape, Ceará, Brazil Rural farmer and cattle rancher Ken Weeks 113 1913 Grafton, New South Wales, Australia Automotive business owner and eldest of five

A Century of Global Transformation

The simple exchange highlights the quiet persistence of two lives spanning more than a century of profound global transformation. As LongeviQuest continues to verify and document the data of people who are over 110 years old, the simultaneous celebration stands out as a rare moment connecting two of the planet’s most enduring figures.