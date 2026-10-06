Tengku Syaira Anataya Appears Without Hijab on Instagram

Tengku Syaira Anataya, the eldest daughter of Cindy Fatikasari and Tengku Firmansyah, has drawn public attention by appearing without a hijab. The transition emerged publicly as Syaira shared recent portraits showcasing her long, reddish-brown hair.

The Bottom Line

Tengku Syaira Anataya posted photographs on Instagram showing her without a hijab, wearing a floral top and white bottoms.

The public discussion follows her recent entry into motherhood after giving birth to her first child on April 16, 2026.

Neither Syaira nor her family have issued an official statement clarifying whether the styling change represents a permanent choice or a stylistic update.

Recent Instagram Updates and Public Reaction

In posts shared via her official Instagram account on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, Tengku Syaira Anataya appeared in multiple frames without her headscarf. One image featured her in a floral-patterned top paired with white bottoms, while other updates captured her celebrating a friend’s birthday via Instagram Story. Responding to the public interest, Syaira included the short caption “oh, you noticed?” on her feed.

Photo: RCTI+

The post quickly gathered attention from followers and family members alike. Cindy Fatikasari—who currently resides in Canada with her husband Tengku Firmansyah—left a comment reading “I miss u,” to which Syaira replied, “i miss you mommy.” Meanwhile, followers flooded the comments section with supportive remarks regarding her appearance, writing messages such as “Kak mau pakai hijab atau gak tetap cantik” and “Cantik banget bidadari.”

Transition Into Motherhood and Family Context

The shift in public interest coincides with a major personal milestone for Syaira. The digital focus intensified because the appearance arrived following her transition into motherhood. Syaira welcomed her first child on April 16, 2026, a birth publicly acknowledged by her father, Tengku Firmansyah, who shared news of his first grandson, affectionately called Baby J.

Photo: iNews.ID

Prior to this milestone, Syaira’s public profile was associated with wearing a hijab throughout her youth, her marriage to Jodi Andejo Koni on July 20, 2023, in Balikpapan, and her subsequent family life. Wedding documentation and earlier public appearances featured her in a hijab. Because she has not published a formal explanation addressing the change, media outlets note that her recent posts capture her current presentation without further elaboration.

Event / Milestone Date Details Wedding July 20, 2023 Married Jodi Andejo Koni in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan. Birth of First Child April 16, 2026 Welcomed her first child, referred to by the family as Baby J. Public Appearance Update October 6, 2026 Shared Instagram posts and stories appearing without a hijab.

Unanswered Questions Regarding the Change

While the photographs generated widespread discussion across social media platforms, concrete details remain limited. Because no formal statement has been released by Syaira, observers and followers continue to question whether the styling choice marks a permanent personal decision or remains limited to recent casual outings. As public curiosity persists, her active social media pages currently display these recent images, leaving any further context unaddressed by the family.