Huawei Technologies launched its Mate 90 smartphone series, featuring the custom Kirin 9050 Pro processor, a newly designed chip architecture, and the proprietary HarmonyOS 7 operating system. The lineup arrives as the company attempts to sustain hardware development despite ongoing United States export restrictions on advanced semiconductor manufacturing tools, Asharq News reported.

How the Kirin 9050 Pro Defeats Thermal Throttling

The flagship Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max runs on the Kirin 9050 Pro chip, which utilizes a central processing unit divided into four clusters containing two performance cores and four energy-saving cores. According to testing data published by the media group GeekBay, the processor achieves a thirty-one percent increase in overall performance compared to the previous Mate 80 Pro generation. The chip employs a fabrication technique that Huawei designates as logic folding to bypass manufacturing bottlenecks.

Testing on Xenogears recorded an average increase of more than ten frames per second alongside a minor 0.4-watt rise in power consumption.

Pricing and Memory Configurations Across the Lineup

Consumer costs for the new devices have climbed as manufacturers absorb higher expenses for memory and hardware components. Richard Yu, head of consumer business at Huawei, stated in an interview cited by Asharq News that rising prices for memory chips have added an average of two hundred dollars to the cost of producing each phone, impacting the company profit margins.

Photo: الاتحاد للأخبار

The standard Huawei Mate 90 starts at 5,999 yuan, while the Mate 90 Pro begins at 6,999 yuan, Al Ittihad reported. The top-tier Mate 90 Pro Max with 16 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of storage retails for 9,999 yuan, representing a 2,000-yuan increase over the introductory price of its predecessor, Al Ittihad added. Meanwhile, the luxury Huawei Mate 90 RS Ultimate Design starts at 12,999 yuan and extends up to 18,999 yuan, or roughly 2,660 dollars, for a variant equipped with two terabytes of storage and a titanium frame, Arabhardware reported.

Hardware Upgrades in the Pro Max and RS Editions

Beyond the processor, the Mate 90 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch dual-layer OLED display and a 6,800 milliamp-hour battery, according to Al Masry Al Youm (reported via Sadat El Balad). The device also incorporates a 200-megapixel telephoto camera backed by an RYYB sensor, a variable aperture primary camera, and IP68 and IP69 water resistance ratings, Arabhardware noted. The entire device family runs on HarmonyOS 7, which Huawei states supports more than 450,000 applications and services.

Photo: صدى البلد

The release coincides with heightened competition in the domestic market following Apple’s introduction of its iPhone Duo foldable device. Yu stated that Huawei currently maintains approximately seventy-five percent of China’s foldable phone market, noting that shipments for the company’s Pura X Max model surpassed millions of units in the country following its April launch, Asharq News reported.

Production Pressures and Unanswered Market Questions

Industry analysts continue to monitor how semiconductor fabrication constraints will shape future hardware availability. Yu noted that advanced semiconductor production capacity within mainland China remains strictly limited, with Huawei’s Ascend artificial intelligence chips competing for the same manufacturing output used to produce the Kirin series, Asharq News reported. Although industry watchers widely attribute the production of the Kirin 9050 Pro to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, SMIC has not responded to requests for comment regarding its manufacturing volume or yield rates.