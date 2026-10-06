Reading Beyond the Peaks: Optical Analysis Decodes Spectral Complexity in Twisted Semiconductors

Researchers at the National Institute for Materials Science have developed a theoretical framework to decode complex photoluminescence spectra in twisted molybdenum diselenide and tungsten diselenide moiré heterostructures. Published in Physical Review Research, the approach uses spatial descriptor correlations to uncover two distinct levels of hidden material disorder.

When ultrathin semiconductor layers are stacked together with a slight twist, they form a repeating pattern known as a moiré heterostructure. According to reporting from Phys.org, molybdenum diselenide and tungsten diselenide ( MoSe2/WSe2 ) bilayers create an intricate landscape of light-emitting properties across their surfaces. Scientists often analyze these materials by evaluating individual emission peaks. However, moiré heterostructures produce overlapping peaks whose underlying origins can prove difficult to explain one by one.

Katsunori Wakabayashi’s Spatial Descriptor Framework

To bypass the hurdles of peak-by-peak spectral decomposition, Katsunori Wakabayashi from the Research Center for Materials Nanoarchitectonics (MANA)—a center under the National Institute for Materials Science ( NIMS )—devised a theoretical approach. Instead of breaking down individual spectra, the framework examines how simple descriptors, such as peak energy and average energy, shift spatially across a sample.

Applying this methodology to descriptor correlations reported for a MoSe2/WSe2 heterostructure, Wakabayashi identified a hierarchy of hidden disorder. The study, titled Hierarchical disorder in moiré exciton photoluminescence probed by spectral-descriptor correlations, was published in the journal Physical Review Research.

Uncovering Two Scales of Hidden Material Disorder

First Level: A smooth background variation spanning larger distances of a few micrometers.

A smooth background variation spanning larger distances of a few micrometers. Second Level: A finer, localized scale stemming from small defects or exciton-trapping sites in the heterostructure.

By comparing how these features vary in space, researchers can mathematically infer the underlying disorder landscape without relying on spectral peak assignments.

Implications for Optical Sensors and Quantum Technologies