SUV Crashes into Starlight Hair & Nail Spa in Peabody

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 9:52 a.m., an SUV crashed through the floor-to-ceiling windows of Starlight Hair & Nail Spa in Peabody, Massachusetts, destroying interior furniture and damaging the entrance without injuring anyone inside, as reported by telemundonuevainglaterra.com.

The Bottom Line

An SUV crashed into Starlight Hair & Nail Spa in Peabody, Massachusetts, at 9:52 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, damaging interior furniture and the front entrance.

The shop owner, Ellen, escaped injury because she was eating in the back of the salon when the vehicle drove through the front windows.

Ellen stated that the driver was her client who likely arrived for a pedicuring appointment and confirmed the driver was uninjured following the crash.

Surveillance Footage Captures Morning Crash at Peabody Salon

Surveillance cameras inside Starlight Hair & Nail Spa recorded the vehicle driving directly into the main room, scattering broken glass across the hood of the car while piling up sofas and armchairs. The impact completely tore the front door off its hinges, leaving the vehicle partially inside the salon space. Ellen, the owner who identified herself by her first name, was eating a meal in the back of the establishment when the vehicle entered. "Qué suerte tengo de no estar sentada en la parte delantera esta mañana" ("How lucky I am not to be sitting in the front this morning"), she noted regarding her fortunate timing, according to telemundonuevainglaterra.com.

Driver Identity and Response from the Salon Owner

Ellen identified the motorist behind the wheel as a regular client of hers who likely intended to visit the business for a pedicure. Following the incident, she confirmed that the driver was okay and expressed immediate sympathy for the customer involved. "Me siento mal por mi cliente" ("I feel bad for my client"), Ellen said, adding, "Lamento mucho que esto haya sucedido" ("I am so sorry that this happened"). telemundonuevainglaterra.com reported that local affiliate NBC10 Boston contacted the Peabody police department to determine if the driver would face any official charges.

Vehicle Impacts on Commercial Properties in Other Regions

Vehicle-into-building incidents have affected other commercial locations differently, mirroring structural disruptions seen in other regions. In an unrelated incident reported by telemundo62.com, a white SUV crashed into "La Catrachita," a Mexican restaurant on South Christopher Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia, at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 22. The Philadelphia driver fled the scene, leaving the owner, Carlos Gómez, to note that "un carro se metió hasta adentro por los tacos." Unlike the Peabody nail salon incident where the driver remained on site and uninjured, the Philadelphia restaurant kept its doors open on Saturday by installing a temporary facade, while Philadelphia police asked the public for information regarding the fleeing vehicle.

Photo: telemundo62.com

Establishment Location Date and Time Driver Status Starlight Hair & Nail Spa Peabody, MA October 6, 2026, 9:52 a.m. Remained on scene; uninjured La Catrachita Restaurant Philadelphia, PA August 22, 2026, 2:30 a.m. Fled the scene

Peabody police are reviewing the surveillance footage and investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash at Starlight Hair & Nail Spa.