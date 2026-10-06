Ted Huffman brings radical minimalism to Massenet’s opera in Rennes

Stripping away the theatrical excess to leave raw human vulnerability exposed on stage, Ted Huffman brings a radical minimalism to Jules Massenet’s tragic opera, as reported.

An Economy of Means That Puts the Stage Focus on the Vocalists

The production relies on a sparse backdrop featuring just a few black walls, simple doors, an organ, tables, and chairs. Set changes happen in plain sight as characters physically move tables and chairs to reshape the environment. The changing seasons are not marked by elaborate set pieces, but rather projected simply onto screens, with December receiving a brief nod as background greenery is lifted into a makeshift tree before being whisked away.

This deliberate economy of means draws the audience’s attention squarely onto the performers. Julien Behr capitalizes on this physical intimacy right from his first entrance, stepping to the edge of the stage directly above the orchestra pit to bridge the gap between the performers and the house. His rounded tenor voice sustains that closeness through a natural emission and a delicate warmth, particularly when navigating the score’s soft demi-teintes.

Contrasting Timbres and Vocal Colors Across the Ensemble

Opposite Behr, Lucie Peyramaure constructs a Charlotte defined by a starkly different vocal texture. Her bright, powerful voice retains a slightly pinched quality that cuts through the orchestra, growing denser as the dramatic trap closes in around her character.

The empty space left by Huffman’s minimalist staging makes the dramatic friction between characters immediately clear. Baritone Anas Séguin endows Albert with a firmness that can let more fragility appear when the situation escapes him. His anger never entirely overshadows the character’s sensitivity. Manon Lamaison injects a rounder, more lyrical color into the role of Sophie, while Marc Scoffoni portrays the Bailli with a singing delivery.

Benoît-Joseph Meier steps into the role of Schmidt with a theatrical melodic line, contrasting sharply with Florent Karrer’s more frontal, sharper-toned Johann. Mathilde Pajot lends Kätchen the roundness of her mezzo-soprano, performing alongside Ismaël El Mechrafi’s Brühlmann. The young singers of the Maîtrise de Bretagne, prepared by Maud Hamon-Loisance, round out the ensemble scenes with balanced, natural vocal delivery.

The Musical Architecture and the Closing Silence

Down in the orchestra pit, Chloé Dufresne guides the Orchestre national de Bretagne through Massenet’s score, carefully adjusting volume levels to support the singers while painting musical contrasts as the dramatic tension thickens. By the final act, virtually nothing has been added to the stark set. The raw drama, the performers’ voices, and the orchestra carry the entire emotional weight of the black stage.

The audience responds in kind, filling the lingering silence left by the tragic finale with extended applause. This stripped-down approach proves that the less a production shows on stage, the more space is left for the characters to truly exist.