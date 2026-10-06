Royal Palace of Caserta: Yoga and Meditation Workshop to Manage Stress

The Reggia di Caserta is hosting a two-day training program on October 7 and 8, 2026, titled “Dallo stress alla creatività,” focusing on stress management through yoga, meditation, and bodily practices. The free public initiative, organized within the MiC 2026 training catalog, takes place inside the Sala Conferenze “Raffaello Causa.”

Institutional Framework and Pilot Project Design

The initiative emerges from an official collaboration between the Soprintendenza ABAP for the provinces of Caserta and Benevento and the Direzione Generale Risorse Umane e Organizzazione del Ministero della Cultura. The project stems from an input by Mariano Nuzzo, Maria Candalino, and Mariangela Mingione, with Nuzzo and Candalino acting as curators. The curriculum aligns with the objectives outlined in the 2026–2028 Ministerial policy directives, which emphasize organizational wellbeing and professional growth to maximize public value.

The program addresses the legal obligations tied to workplace stress evaluation mandated by Article 28 of Legislative Decree 81/2008. By introducing somatic therapy and meditation into a cultural institution, the organizers aim to transition theoretical risk assessments into tangible physiological interventions for staff and interested attendees.

Event Date Primary Theme Key Instructors October 7, 2026 Stress and Vitality Ram Rattan Singh Claudio Martinotti, Guru Shabd Kaur Anna La Peruta, Maria Candalino October 8, 2026 Sleep and Meditation Ikram Singh Ignio Inserra, Daya Singh Paolo Corsini, Lorenzo Stabile

Schedule Breakdown: Stress, Vitality, and Somatic Awareness

The first day opens with institutional greetings delivered by Armando Cozzuto, president of the Order of Psychologists of Campania, and Carlo Manzi, president of the Provincial Order of Surgeons and Dentists of Caserta. Ram Rattan Singh Claudio Martinotti delivers the keynote address, “Dallo stress alla creatività – Yoga per tutti,” followed by Guru Shabd Kaur Anna La Peruta on conscious breathing techniques.

The afternoon session transitions entirely to practical application. Maria Candalino leads a Kundalini Yoga workshop utilizing the Breathwalk methodology, translating walking into an active meditation focused on revitalizing body and mind systems.

Sleep, Meditation, and Traditional Chinese Medicine Integration

The second day shifts focus toward sleep hygiene and deep meditative states, introduced by S.E. Lucia Volpe, Prefetto di Caserta. Ikram Singh Ignio Inserra bridges corporeal psychotherapy with Kundalini principles to analyze how chronic stress disrupts circadian rhythms and psychophysical balance.

Daya Singh Paolo Corsini unpacks meditation as an active mechanism for present-moment awareness. The afternoon concludes with Lorenzo Stabile delivering an Hatha Yoga session fused with Traditional Chinese Medicine frameworks, specifically examining the physiological influence of the Shen.

Accessibility Protocols and Event Logistics

To ensure universal participation, Mariangela Mingione spearheaded the inclusion of an Italian Sign Language (LIS) interpretation service managed by the ENS. Sessions run across morning and afternoon blocks inside the Sala “Raffaello Causa” at the Royal Palace complex in Caserta.

Attendees secure admission via email reservation through [email protected] due to strict seating limits. The venue sits within walking distance of the Caserta railway station, providing regional transit connections from Naples.