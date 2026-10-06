Samsung Biologics Union Uses Yellow Envelope Law to Demand Talks with Samsung Electronics

Labor friction inside South Korea’s biopharmaceutical sector escalated on October 6, 2026, when the labour union at Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940) formally invoked the newly implemented Trade Union and Labour Relations Adjustment Act—widely known as the “Yellow Envelope Act”—to demand direct collective bargaining with its second-largest shareholder, Samsung Electronics (KRX: 005930).

The Bottom Line

The Demand: The Samsung Biologics union served notice to Samsung Electronics —which holds a 31.22% stake—demanding talks on job classifications, evaluation criteria, promotion compensation, and human resources system designs by October 12, followed by face-to-face negotiations on October 14.

The union served notice to —which holds a 31.22% stake—demanding talks on job classifications, evaluation criteria, promotion compensation, and human resources system designs by October 12, followed by face-to-face negotiations on October 14. The Legal Catalyst: The union is testing provisions of the revised labor law enacted in March, which holds non-contracting entities legally accountable as “real employers” if they exercise substantial, concrete control over working conditions.

The union is testing provisions of the revised labor law enacted in March, which holds non-contracting entities legally accountable as “real employers” if they exercise substantial, concrete control over working conditions. The Operational Friction: The multi-month wage dispute has already triggered a first walkout in May, with an impending three-week total strike scheduled to begin on October 26 after three rounds of post-adjustment talks collapsed.

Unions Test New Legal Boundaries Under Revised Labor Framework

The core dispute centers on whether a major shareholder can be dragged to the bargaining table under the revised labor framework. The union asserts that Samsung Electronics has historically exerted direct influence over personnel policies, performance appraisal metrics, and the selection of core personnel at Samsung Biologics. By designating the conglomerate parent as a practical employer, the labor organization is attempting to bypass single-entity bargaining restrictions.

Under the statutory guidelines taking effect this year, any enterprise possessing decisive leverage over workers’ immediate environment falls within the regulatory crosshairs. Similar multi-company bargaining disputes have emerged at other domestic tech giants like Naver (KRX: 035420) and Kakao (KRX: 035720). Should Samsung Electronics reject the procedural request, the union intends to petition the labor relations commission to officially adjudicate the parent company’s direct employer status.

Diverging Demands Fuel Escalating Strike Timeline

The push for expanded labor talks coincides with an intractable deadlock over standard wage and incentive packages. For over six months, negotiations between corporate management and labor representatives have repeatedly stalled over fundamental compensation parameters. The union is currently demanding a 9.5% increase in base pay alongside a performance-based bonus pool equivalent to 15% of operating profit. In contrast, corporate leadership has countered with a 6.2% base salary bump paired with a fixed one-off settlement sum.

Following the breakdown of three separate post-adjustment sessions, labor organizers announced that a sweeping three-week general strike will commence on October 26, following an initial one-day walkout staged back in May. The confrontation prompted Samsung Biologics Chief Executive Officer John Rim to issue a direct internal correspondence to company personnel on October 2. In his message, Rim criticized the labor coalition for maintaining unrealistic demands and affirmed that leadership would respond with strict resolve to protect the collective future value of the organization and its workforce. The union immediately fired back, accusing executive management of shifting blame and evading genuine accountability for the protracted impasse.

Metric / Item Labor Union Proposal Management Counteroffer Base Salary Increase 9.5% 6.2% Performance Incentive 15.0% of Operating Profit Fixed Lump-Sum Payment First Bargaining Deadline October 12 (Data Submission) / October 14 (Meeting) No Official Response Issued Escalation Timeline 3-Week General Strike Starting October 26 Firm Stance / Rejection of Demands

Corporate and Regulatory Next Steps

As of early October, neither Samsung Electronics nor executive leadership at Samsung Biologics has issued formal, detailed statements regarding the specific legal demands put forth by the labor representatives. With the October 12 document submission deadline fast approaching, legal experts are closely monitoring whether the labor board will intervene to clarify the reach of the updated labor statute across chaebol affiliate structures. The resolution of this test case will likely establish a decisive precedent for supply chain and subsidiary labor negotiations across the broader South Korean corporate landscape.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.