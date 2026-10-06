Son Heung-min Breaks South Korea’s All-Time Scoring Record with Free-Kick Against Uzbekistan

Son Heung-min Breaks South Korea International Scoring Record with Free-Kick Against Uzbekistan

South Korea national team forward Son Heung-min scored his 59th international goal during a 2-0 international friendly victory against Uzbekistan, surpassing Cha Bum-kun to become the country’s outright all-time leading goalscorer.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Historical Milestone: Son Heung-min captured sole possession of South Korea’s all-time scoring record with 59 goals, breaking a tie with legendary forward Cha Bum-kun.

Son Heung-min captured sole possession of South Korea’s all-time scoring record with 59 goals, breaking a tie with legendary forward Cha Bum-kun. Match Decider: The captain converted a direct free-kick in the opening minutes of the fixture to secure a vital win following a turbulent run of form for the squad.

The captain converted a direct free-kick in the opening minutes of the fixture to secure a vital win following a turbulent run of form for the squad. Dual Records: Son now holds both the all-time appearance record (151 caps) and the scoring record for the South Korean national side.

Breaking the Record Under Pressure Against Uzbekistan

The fixture at the international friendly on the 6th saw South Korea defeat Uzbekistan 2-0. The victory provided crucial relief for a team navigating heavy public scrutiny and internal friction following recent disappointing performances. Interim manager Roberto Moreno’s squad had endured a mixed run after opening with a 3-0 win against Ecuador, which included a 1-4 defeat to Uruguay and a 0-0 draw with Venezuela. Defender Kim Min-jae had previously voiced public frustration regarding the team’s cohesion on the pitch.

Stepping up in the fifth minute just outside the penalty area, Son paired with Lee Kang-in before unleashing a right-footed direct free-kick that found the back of the net. The strike established the game’s momentum immediately. This performance followed Son’s 58th international goal on September 28 against Uruguay, which had drawn him level with Cha Bum-kun’s historical benchmark, followed by his 150th appearance against Venezuela.

Expanding the Playmaking Role and Securing the Win

Beyond scoring the opening goal, Son logged his 151st international appearance and contributed significantly to the tactical buildup. Dropping into deeper positions to receive possession, the captain orchestrated attacks alongside Lee Kang-in and switched play effectively to the flanks. Mid-match stability solidified when Oh Se-hun added a second goal in the 61st minute to seal the 2-0 scoreline.

Milestone Category Previous Record Holder / Benchmark Son Heung-min’s Record All-Time Goalscoring Cha Bum-kun (58 goals) 59 goals (Outright Leader) International Appearances N/A 151 Caps (Outright Leader) Club Career Highs Tottenham Hotspur 23 Premier League Goals (2021-22 Golden Boot)

Career Longevity and Major League Soccer Stint

At 34 years of age, Son maintains an extensive international career spanning four FIFA World Cups since his senior debut on December 30, 2010, against Syria. His club resume includes capturing the English Premier League golden boot with 23 goals during the 2021-22 campaign for Tottenham Hotspur, prior to his move to Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC in the summer of 2025.

Photo: サッカーキング