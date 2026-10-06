Serie BKT 2026-27 Fantacalcio Contest: Privacy Policy & Data Protection

Organized by Fantacalcio S.r.l. for app users, the Concorso Fantacalcio Serie BKT 2026-27 requires mandatory personal data processing under Article 13 of EU Regulation 2016/679. Participants must supply names, tax codes, and football teams, while corporate restructuring has transitioned platform control from Quadronica S.r.l. to Fantacalcio S.r.l.

Data Governance and Corporate Restructuring at Fantacalcio

As detailed by Fantacalcio, a corporate reorganization effective June 10, 2026, transferred the ownership of the platform and its associated services from Quadronica S.r.l. to Fantacalcio S.r.l. This operational shift establishes Fantacalcio S.r.l. as the primary data controller for users participating in the contest. The change does not alter the underlying legal bases, processing modalities, or the specific rights guaranteed to registered participants. Users managing their profiles can direct privacy-related inquiries to the designated data protection contacts provided by the platform.

The regulatory framework governing this data collection relies on Article 13 of EU Regulation 2016/679, commonly known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Fantacalcio S.r.l., operating from its registered headquarters at Centro Direzionale in Naples, determines the exact purposes and methods for processing participant information. To maintain compliance, the organization processes mandatory fields submitted via the contest entry form, including full legal names, tax codes, and preferred football club associations.

Photo: fantacalcio.it

Operational Processing and Compliance Protocols

The processing of participant information serves distinct legal and administrative functions governed by strict regulatory standards. Under Article 6(1)(b) of the GDPR, data processing is necessary for the execution of the contest contract and the subsequent allocation of prizes. Furthermore, Article 6(1)(c) mandates data retention to satisfy strict accounting and fiscal obligations required by law. Optional data processing, such as sharing specific participant details with Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie B for marketing communications, requires explicit, revocable consent pursuant to Article 6(1)(a) of the regulatory framework.

Data Category Mandatory Status Legal Basis (GDPR) Retention Period Name, Surname, Tax Code, Team Mandatory Art. 6(1)(b) & (c) Duration of contest and tax obligations Mobile Phone Number Optional N/A Not stored for contest assignment Marketing Data Sharing Optional (Consent-based) Art. 6(1)(a) Until consent is revoked

Participant Rights and Regulatory Oversight

Registered users retain comprehensive control over their personal information throughout the lifecycle of the competition. Under European data protection provisions, individuals possess the right to request confirmation regarding the origin, purpose, and logic applied to their processed data. Participants can formally obtain data access, request rectifications, demand data erasure, or restrict processing operations that violate statutory guidelines. Exercising these rights involves direct communication with the data controller via the designated privacy email address.

Should disputes arise regarding data handling practices, individuals maintain the statutory right to lodge a formal complaint with a supervisory authority. In Italy, the designated regulatory body is the Garante per la Protezione dei Dati Personali.

Photo: fantacalcio.it

Contraindications & When to Consult a Data Protection Officer

Participants who wish to withhold mandatory registration details—specifically their full legal name, tax code, or designated football team—cannot complete the contest entry form, as these fields are strictly required to validate participation and distribute potential prizes. Conversely, omitting a mobile telephone number or declining marketing consent produces no negative repercussions on standard account functionality or contest eligibility.

Users suspecting unauthorized data exposure, or those seeking clarification regarding designated data processors, should immediately contact the privacy team at [email protected] or reach out directly to the Data Protection Officer via [email protected]. Formal interventions by supervisory authorities remain available if internal resolution paths fail to address specific privacy grievances.

References