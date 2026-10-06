Southwest Travel Funds Transfer Policy: Rules and Exceptions

Southwest Travel Funds are strictly non-transferable credits tied to the specific passenger named on the original canceled ticket. These credits cannot be reassigned to other individuals, regardless of familial or professional relationships, to prevent the creation of a secondary market for non-refundable fare values.

The Bottom Line

Travel funds generated from canceled Southwest flights carry the original passenger’s name and cannot be reassigned to spouses, family members, or colleagues under standard policy.

When booking group or family travel, individual credits must be applied exclusively to the corresponding named passenger’s portion of the reservation.

Southwest flight credits do not expire, providing long-term utility for the original traveler.

Restrictions on Passenger-Specific Flight Credits

Southwest Travel Funds—officially designated as flight credits—remain strictly locked to the individual who held the original reservation. If a ticket is canceled in Person A’s name, the resulting credit cannot purchase a flight for Person B. This restriction applies broadly across all interpersonal relationships, including spouses, parents, children, and corporate colleagues.

The policy exists to safeguard the airline’s fare architecture. By prohibiting credit transfers, Southwest prevents the establishment of an informal secondary market for non-refundable ticket values. Passengers who purchased “Wanna Get Away” or “Wanna Get Away Plus” fares find their funds stored under the original confirmation number. While standard “Wanna Get Away” credits stay non-transferable, “Wanna Get Away Plus” and higher fare classes permit a one-time transfer of the credit to another Rapid Rewards member.

Fare Class / Scenario Transfer Eligibility Expiration Terms Wanna Get Away (Standard) Non-transferable (Same passenger only) No expiration date Wanna Get Away Plus One-time transfer to another Rapid Rewards member permitted No expiration date Corporate-Paid Tickets Bound by employer expense policy No expiration date (Passenger record)

Applying Multiple Credits to Family and Group Bookings

Families or group travelers often accumulate separate credits across multiple household members following cancellations. These balances can be redeemed simultaneously during a single booking session, provided each credit covers only the specific fare of the named passenger.

The checkout process on southwest.com or the mobile application allows users to input multiple payment sources. Travelers enter the confirmation number corresponding to the first passenger to cover their specific fare, then input subsequent confirmation numbers for other party members. Any remaining fare balance across the reservation is then charged to a standard credit card. For complex itineraries where the web interface fails to process multiple distinct credits, passengers can contact customer support to manage the transaction over the phone.

Handling Corporate Travel Funds and Special Circumstances

When an employee cancels a flight purchased by an employer, the resulting travel funds are stored against the individual passenger record. Ownership of these credits depends entirely on corporate internal expense policies rather than carrier rules. Many organizations require personnel to return credits generated from business trips back to company accounts before booking personal travel.

Additional complications arise from legal name changes, such as updating a maiden name after marriage. Because funds are archived under the original booking identifier, mismatched identification documents require manual intervention through Southwest customer service channels to align the legacy credit with updated legal credentials. Similarly, travelers holding credits for young children without active Rapid Rewards accounts can redeem those funds by entering the original confirmation number during checkout.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.