Flávio Bolsonaro Captures 47% as Brazil Markets Surge 7.7%

Brazilian financial markets surged on Monday after candidate Flávio Bolsonaro captured 47% of the vote in the first round of the presidential election, according to Axios. The benchmark Bovespa stock index closed up 7.7%, its best daily gain since March 2020, while the Brazilian real surged in value.

Markets Rally Behind Bolsonaro as Right-Winger Captures 47 Percent of the Vote

Global investors did not expect Flávio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of the former president known as the “Trump of the tropics,” to convincingly top the first round of Brazil’s presidential election. Instead, his 47% share of Sunday’s vote reshaped expectations for Latin America’s largest economy. Beyond the presidential race, other right-wing candidates made gains as well.

Data referenced by Axios from the Economist Intelligence Unit shows that since 1989, no runner-up in the initial round has ever managed to secure victory in the subsequent run-off. That historical precedent places heavy momentum behind the leading candidate ahead of the October 25 run-off.

Fiscal Discipline Promises Drive Investor Sentiment

During the campaign, Bolsonaro pledged to cut public spending, which has helped push borrowing costs in Brazil higher. Thierry Larose, portfolio manager at Vontobel, noted via Reuters that while it’s unclear how fiscally prudent Bolsonaro might be, “markets are likely to give him the benefit of the doubt.”

Analysts at UBS echoed this sentiment in a note published Monday. They stated that “An increased likelihood of a change in government, together with the composition of the new congress, raises the probability of a credible fiscal anchor,” for the nation’s economy.

Geopolitical Realignment Across South America

Should the right-wing contender win the October 25 run-off vote, it would result in virtually the entire South American continent sharing the Trump administration’s stance regarding national security, trade, and other matters.

Metric / Indicator Pre-Election Expectation Post-First Round Reality First Round Leader Uncertain / Contested Flávio Bolsonaro (47%) Bovespa Index Daily Gain Flat / Moderate Up 7.7% (Best since March 2020) Brazilian Real Valuation Pressured Surged in value Run-off Date October 25 October 25

Voters across Brazil will return to the polls on October 25 to decide the final outcome of the presidential contest, determining whether the current market optimism translates into a sweeping political and economic realignment.