UNLV Men’s Basketball Opens Exhibition Against Utah

The UNLV men’s basketball team tips off its exhibition season on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., hosting Utah at the Thomas & Mack Center, as reported by unlvrebels.com. Fans can follow the action live on MW+, featuring play-by-play commentary from Matt Neverett and analysis by Steve Cofield.

Campus Access and Arena Logistics

Spectators planning to attend the matchup live should account for campus traffic and venue entry requirements. The Thomas & Mack Center sits on the UNLV campus east of the Strip, requiring attendees to factor in adequate time for parking and security lines. Event organizers advise having mobile tickets ready prior to reaching the gates. Seating choices vary from balanced midcourt perspectives along the sidelines to baseline and corner views closer to the action, though purchasers must check how basket supports might intersect their sightlines.

Roster Overhauls Under Pastner and Jensen

UNLV enters its second season under head coach Josh Pastner following an 18-17 overall campaign and an 11-9 mark in Mountain West play that culminated in a second-round NIT appearance. The Runnin’ Rebels return three letterwinners: sophomore starters Tyrin Jones and Issac Williamson alongside redshirt junior guard Jalen Cunningham. Jones collected Mountain West All-Defensive Team and honorable mention All-MW honors last year after putting up 11.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest. To rebuild, the program brought in 11 newcomers, including nine Division I transfers such as Terrance Ford Jr. from Tulsa, Jeremy Foumena from UCF, and AJ Storr from Ole Miss.

Across the floor, the Utah Runnin’ Utes enter their second season under head coach Alex Jensen after enduring a 10-22 overall record and a 2-16 finish in Big 12 play. Utah added experienced talent, headlined by Jackson Holcombe, who posted 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game at Utah Valley last season. The Utes also welcomed TJ Burch, recognized as the 2026 Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year at Wright State, alongside fifth-year guard Trey Campbell from Northern Iowa.

Historical Context and Upcoming Schedule

Wednesday marks the 49th meeting between these former conference rivals. UNLV holds a 24-23 advantage in the all-time series, having taken the most recent matchup 85-58 at the Thomas & Mack Center in 2017. This contest serves as the first of three home exhibitions for the Runnin’ Rebels, who will subsequently host BYU on Oct. 24 and Missouri on Oct. 29 before officially launching the regular season against Northern Arizona on Nov. 3.

Ticketing and Broadcast Details

Individual tickets for the Wednesday night exhibition begin at $10, while season tickets for the 2026-27 slate start at $115 via UNLVtickets.com. The live stream on MW+ is accessible through UNLV’s dedicated portal, with a majority of subscriptions purchased directly through that link supporting UNLV Athletics.