Xbox Elite Series 3 Leak Reveals Hall Effect Sticks and DualSense Haptics

Xbox Elite Series 3 Controller Leaks Reveal Frictionless Stick Options and DualSense-Grade Haptics

Specifications and 3D component models for an unreleased pro controller—codenamed Edessa and pointing directly toward an Xbox Elite Series 3—surfaced via backend data on the Spectrum Customizer (the Xbox Design Labs site) before being rapidly pulled offline. The leak indicates that a major hardware refresh is in the works to address chronic reliability issues that have plagued earlier generations.

Addressing the Stick Drift Failure Point with TMR and Hall Effect Architecture

For years, owners of the Xbox Elite Series 1 and Series 2 controllers have contended with analog stick degradation. Constant play frequently causes stick drift, a condition where the analog input continues to register movement even when your thumbs are completely off the sticks. According to configuration records unearthed by Reddit user esketitethan, the forthcoming Elite Series 3 aims to fix this ongoing issue. The documentation points to deployed optionality between TMR and Hall Effect sticks. Both designs are frictionless designs that prevent wear and tear, neutralizing the primary driver of hardware-induced stick drift.

Backend Discovery on the Spectrum Customizer Portal

The leak originated from the backend architecture of the Spectrum Customizer, the Xbox Design Labs site where players can customize their own controllers. User esketitethan accessed configuration records and 3D component models housed within the database, exposing features that separate the Edessa codename from iterative updates of the Elite Series 2. Because the backend files retrieved by /u/esketitethan have since been taken down, verifying whether the leak is genuine is currently impossible; supporters should treat the information cautiously until an official statement is released.

Hardware Upgrades and Audio Control Integration

Beyond magnetic thumbsticks, the leaked specification sheets detail a comprehensive hardware overhaul. Digital Foundry reported that the Xbox Elite Series 3 controller is in the works and appears to be nearing the finish line in production, bringing several novel inputs to the premium gamepad tier. The device reportedly features haptics “on par” with the Sony DualSense controller. Additional additions include an audio control dial, a swap of +pads, multiple faceplates, additional paddle styles and more.

Photo: tech.yahoo.com

Verification Status and Market Outlook

Because there has been no formal announcement regarding the Elite Series 3, and the underlying database records have been scrubbed from the backend, industry observers emphasize caution. While the inclusion of non-contact magnetic sticks matches consumer demand for greater hardware longevity, the absence of an official release window or pricing metrics leaves the timeline entirely unconfirmed.