Doctors Warn Ozempic and Peptide Users of Surgery Risks

Patients failing to disclose the use of weight-loss injections or unapproved peptides before undergoing surgery face an elevated risk of pulmonary aspiration, according to a warning issued by the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists (ANZCA) following a peer-reviewed study published in the Anaesthesia journal.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Slowed Digestion: GLP-1 medications mimic natural hormones to induce satiety, but this mechanism significantly delays gastric emptying—meaning standard fasting protocols may leave food or liquid in the stomach.

GLP-1 medications mimic natural hormones to induce satiety, but this mechanism significantly delays gastric emptying—meaning standard fasting protocols may leave food or liquid in the stomach. Aspiration Risk: Under general anaesthesia, protective airway reflexes like coughing and swallowing are suppressed, creating an 11-fold increase in the statistical probability of regurgitating stomach contents into the lungs.

Under general anaesthesia, protective airway reflexes like coughing and swallowing are suppressed, creating an 11-fold increase in the statistical probability of regurgitating stomach contents into the lungs. Honest Disclosure: Clinicians emphasize that concealing the use of prescribed or illicit peptide injections due to social stigma or embarrassment introduces severe, preventable surgical hazards.

The 11-Fold Aspiration Risk Identified in Clinical Research

The peer-reviewed study published in the Anaesthesia journal examined more than 47,000 surgical patients across the United Kingdom, identifying nearly 1,350 individuals who had been utilizing glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for three months prior to their operations. The data revealed that patients taking these medications were 11 times more likely to experience regurgitation or pulmonary aspiration under general anaesthesia compared to control groups.

Pulmonary aspiration occurs when gastric contents enter the respiratory tract and lungs, potentially causing severe chemical pneumonitis or fatal lung injury. ANZCA President Tanya Selak noted that while aspiration remains a rare surgical complication overall, the delayed gastric emptying caused by GLP-1 medications alters traditional pre-operative risk profiles. The study authors cautioned, however, that the observed link was not definitively causal, noting that patients presenting with obesity or type 2 diabetes already carry an inherently elevated baseline risk for regurgitation.

Stigma and Unregulated Peptides Compound Surgical Hazards

Medical authorities report that an estimated half a million Australians now use GLP-1-based medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro. Alongside approved pharmaceuticals, health officials have tracked a parallel rise in individuals self-injecting unapproved or black-market peptides—such as retatrutide—purchased online or sourced through wellness clinics and gyms.

According to Tanya Selak, patients frequently fail to declare these regimens prior to surgery out of fear of social judgment or embarrassment surrounding weight management treatments. Furthermore, some patients simply forget or attempt to conceal private purchases of unapproved compounds. This information gap leaves anaesthetists unprepared, forcing clinical teams to routinely delay surgical procedures or alter their administration methods when unexpected pharmacological risks come to light during pre-operative questioning.

Clinical Factor Standard Patient Profile GLP-1 / Peptide User Profile Gastric Emptying Rate Standard physiological clearance Significantly delayed via hormone mimicry Fasting Efficacy Standard 6-hour fast clears stomach Standard fast may leave residual gastric volume Aspiration Relative Risk Baseline population probability 11-fold increase under general anaesthesia

Conflicting Medical Advice on Pre-Operative Medication Pausing

Clinical guidance regarding how to manage GLP-1 receptor agonists prior to surgery remains inconsistent. Approximately one-third of patients in the recent study were advised to discontinue their medication for a week before undergoing an operation.

However, Michael Horowitz, who specialises in gastrointestinal function at Adelaide University, criticized short-term discontinuation advice, calling it “demonstrably stupid” because delayed gastric emptying can persist for some time. Michael Horowitz warned that abruptly pausing GLP-1 therapy can also jeopardize metabolic control for patients managing type 2 diabetes, while potentially interrupting associated renal protective benefits. Because comprehensive clinical trials establishing exact clearance timelines are still lacking, researchers argue that mixed recommendations leave surgical teams navigating an avoidable safety hazard.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients scheduled for any elective or emergency procedure requiring general anaesthesia or deep sedation must transparently disclose all active pharmaceutical agents, supplements, and self-injected peptides to their surgical care team. Contraindications for unmonitored peptide use include any planned procedure involving airway management, as unrecognized delayed gastric emptying directly conflicts with standard anaesthetic safety reflexes. Individuals experiencing acute gastrointestinal symptoms, unexplained post-injection nausea, or those preparing for surgery should consult their primary physician or anaesthetist immediately to establish a modified pre-operative fasting and medication management plan.

Ozempic and Wegovy users warned of drugs causing issues during surgery

Establishing Safe Pre-Operative Protocols

Current ANZCA clinical guidelines recommend that anaesthetists specifically ask their patients whether they are on GLP-1 medication, and advise individuals taking GLP-1 medications take clear fluids for 24 hours, followed by a standard six-hour fast before surgery. Medical professionals stress that fostering a judgment-free clinical environment remains essential to ensure patients feel secure reporting both prescribed therapeutics and unregulated wellness injections.

References

Anaesthesia Journal: Multi-centre evaluation of GLP-1 receptor agonist use and perioperative pulmonary aspiration risk.

Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists (ANZCA): Clinical Advisory on Perioperative Management of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition or surgical preparation.