Abhishek Bachchan Praises Ariana Grande After Daughter Aaradhya’s Concert

Abhishek Bachchan recently revealed that his 14-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, took him and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to an Ariana Grande concert during their summer break abroad. While unfamiliar with Grande’s music beforehand, Abhishek came away deeply impressed by her vocal ability and the scale of her young fan base.

Family Playlist Integration And Musical Discoveries

Speaking with the BBC Asian Network, the actor expressed immediate astonishment upon hearing the pop star live. “I didn’t even know one song, but that woman could sing. Oh my god! The quality of the voice… unbelievable,” Abhishek stated, highlighting the scale of the fandom surrounding contemporary young singers.

He named Kishore Kumar as a personal favorite alongside legendary composers R.D. Burman, S.D. Burman, Kalyanji-Anandji, Laxmikant Pyarelal, and Bappi Lahiri.

Living with a teenager, however, has significantly broadened the household playlist. Indian Express noted that Abhishek described Aaradhya’s musical taste as eclectic. Alongside contemporary pop acts like Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, the 14-year-old explores 1980s classic rock and metal bands, including Bon Jovi, Van Halen, and Metallica. “She has got an eclectic sense of music, so I am safe,” Abhishek joked.

Bridging Generational Divides Through Pop Music

Abhishek rejected the notion that older generations cannot or should not appreciate modern mainstream pop music. He defended artists like Taylor Swift against dismissive attitudes from older audiences. “I think they are all so immensely talented, and I know as an older generation like, ‘Oh no no, we don’t want to listen to Taylor Swift.’ No, they actually make great music,” he said.

Photo: gulfnews.com

The shared concert experience demonstrated how live performances can bridge generational divides within a family. Rather than resisting contemporary youth culture, Abhishek embraced the opportunity to discover new artists through his daughter’s enthusiasm during their holiday abroad.

Artist / Composer Genre / Era Connection to Family Kishore Kumar, R.D. Burman Classic Hindi Film Music Abhishek Bachchan’s personal favorites Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo Contemporary Pop Introduced by 14-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan Bon Jovi, Van Halen, Metallica 1980s Rock and Metal Explored by Aaradhya Bachchan alongside pop music

Upcoming Cinematic Projects For Abhishek Bachchan

Outside of family outings, Abhishek’s professional schedule features a high-profile antagonist role. He will next appear in King, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film’s ensemble cast includes Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi.

Photo: indianexpress.com

Indian Express noted that King is scheduled to release on December 24, positioning it in theaters just a week after Avengers Doomsday and Dune 3. The project marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen following his three massive box-office hits in 2023: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.