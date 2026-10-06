Abhishek Bachchan Praises Daughter Aaradhya’s Eclectic Music Taste

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently attended an Ariana Grande concert abroad during a summer break with his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Despite not knowing a single track beforehand, Bachchan expressed deep admiration for Grande’s vocal talent and the intense scale of modern pop fandom.

Abhishek Bachchan Admires Ariana Grande at Live Concert

Abhishek Bachchan accompanied his 14-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, to an Ariana Grande concert during an overseas family vacation.

The actor admitted he was entirely unfamiliar with Grande’s discography prior to the show but came away highly impressed by her live vocal abilities.

In media interviews, Bachchan noted that living with a teenager has introduced him to a diverse mix of contemporary artists alongside his personal preference for classic Bollywood composers.

Musical Discoveries at Home With a Teenager

The actor detailed a listening palette firmly rooted in classic Hindi film music. “Kishore Kumar is a personal favourite,” Bachchan shared. “I love listening to Hindi film music, especially the older ones: RD Burman, SD Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, they are all just brilliant. I enjoy that.”

Living with a teenager, however, has significantly broadened his daily listening habits. Bachchan credited 14-year-old Aaradhya with introducing him to a rotating lineup of international superstars. “I have a 14-year-old at home, so there is a lot of Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande,” he noted.

Photo: indianexpress.com

Musical Era / Genre Key Artists Mentioned Primary Listener Classic Bollywood Kishore Kumar, RD Burman, SD Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri Abhishek Bachchan Contemporary Pop Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo Aaradhya Bachchan (Age 14) Classic Rock and Metal Bon Jovi, Van Halen, Metallica Aaradhya Bachchan

Bridging Generational Musical Tastes

While modern pop dominates household playlists, Bachchan emphasized that his daughter maintains an appreciation for older rock acts as well. “Thankfully, she also loves 80s music and she is getting into Bon Jovi, and Van Halen and Metallica so that’s fun,” he said. “She has got an eclectic sense of music, so I am safe. I don’t have to just listen to all these…”

Reflecting on the unexpected live music outing abroad, Bachchan praised the sheer technical proficiency of the performance. “On our summer break, we were abroad and she took us to see an Ariana Grande concert,” he recalled. “I didn’t even know one song, but that woman could sing. Oh my god! The quality of the voice… unbelievable, and to see the fandom that these young singers have is unbelievable.” He added a broader defense of contemporary pop acts, stating, “I think they are all so immensely talented, and I know as an older generation like, ‘Oh no no, we don’t want to listen to Taylor Swift.’ No, they actually make great music.”