TSM-CAPI retrieves three polarization outputs from single measurements

Researchers have detailed a new optical setup known as three-state machine of coded aperture polarization imaging, or TSM-CAPI, which retrieves three polarization-resolved outputs from a single captured intensity measurement.

Modulating Light Through Orthogonal Phase Masks

The TSM-CAPI architecture relies on an intricate sequence of optical modulations. Light from a target object first encounters a coded phase mask displayed on a spatial light modulator. It then projects onto a second spatial light modulator holding a distinct coded phase mask. Engineers configured the active axes of these two modulators to remain entirely orthogonal to one another.

Generating Unique Point Spread Functions

The coded phase masks generate point spread functions featuring unique random dot patterns. These patterns are engineered so that their cross-correlation stays negligible relative to their individual autocorrelation. Because the spatial light modulators exhibit orthogonal polarization responses, these distinct correlation properties map directly onto the polarization states of the incoming light.

Configuration Yields Unique Intensity Patterns for Mixed States

This configuration yields unique intensity patterns for orthogonal polarizations alongside a superimposed pattern for mixed states. State one and state two are independently encoded by the respective spatial light modulators. Meanwhile, state three is computationally derived as the sum of the channel point spread functions.

Enabling Full-Scene Object Recovery From Single Measurements

The inclusion of the computationally derived third state alters how the system handles mixed polarization profiles. This operational state allows for post-processing imaging of all objects present in the input plane, completely bypassing the need for individual channel selection.

Eliminating Mechanical Elements for Rapid Capture

Reconstruction relies on a point spread function library containing both the individual dot patterns and their combined configurations. When an object point features a polarization orientation angle resting between 0 degrees and 90 degrees, the system can estimate that exact angle using digital analysis of a single captured image.

This single-shot capability eliminates the mechanical elements typically required to cycle through multiple polarization filters sequentially. By shrinking the hardware footprint, the design achieves a compact optical framework capable of rapid capture cycles.

Targeted Applications Across Scientific Disciplines

Potential applications outlined for the technology span several distinct fields. The framework targets material characterization tasks, advanced biomedical imaging setups, and high-precision polarization-sensitive microscopy.