Min Aung Hlaing to visit Malaysia as Anwar reports 10,000 repatriations

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on October 6, 2026, that approximately 10,000 Myanmar nationals have been sent back to their home country since January. This unfolds even as international watchdogs and United Nations agencies warn of severe safety risks in the active war zone.

Anwar Invites Myanmar President to Expedite Repatriations

The large-scale repatriations coincide with an upcoming official visit to Kuala Lumpur by Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing. Prime Minister Anwar defended the ongoing diplomatic engagement during a parliamentary session, noting that recent returns included nearly 1,500 individuals sent back by sea last week. The invitation was extended directly by Anwar to expedite the return of displaced populations, drawing sharp focus on the shifting foreign policy of the Madani government.

Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing to visit Malaysia, Today Malaysia MPs discussed refugees issues.

The bilateral arrangement utilizes Myanmar government-owned vessels, including two navy warships and a hospital ship that transported the returnees to Yangon. Malaysian officials maintain that all returnees agreed voluntarily to the repatriation process. However, international observers point out that detainees face immense pressure within immigration facilities.

Friction Between Kuala Lumpur and Global Agencies

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees expressed deep concern over the operation. The UNHCR stated that its staff was denied access to detainees to verify whether their decisions to return were genuinely free and informed. In a joint statement, Amnesty International Malaysia and Asylum Access Malaysia condemned the returns as a serious protection failure.

Photo: The Diplomat

Malaysia is not a party to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and formally categorizes refugees as undocumented migrants. Despite this legal framework, the country hosts over 215,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers, with Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar making up a substantial portion of the community.

Security Strains Drive Returns Despite Human Rights Concerns

Domestic political pressure has mounted considerably. Officials cite ongoing security, social, and economic strains caused by decades-long displacement issues as primary drivers for the accelerated returns.

Prime Minister Anwar stated that Kuala Lumpur has extracted assurances from Myanmar authorities that returnees will not face abuse, coercion, or rights violations. Yet, human rights monitors remain skeptical. They point to the ongoing civil war—which has claimed more than 100,000 lives since the 2021 military coup, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project—arguing that deportees face imminent risks of persecution and forced military conscription.

Malaysia Approves Second Phase of Voluntary Repatriation Program

Confirming the Myanmar leader’s visit yesterday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that Anwar would hold discussions with Myanmar in the near future to facilitate the return of more Myanmar refugees to their country , as reported by Bernama. Communications Minister Fahmi also noted that 3,524 refugees have been approved for the second phase of the voluntary repatriation program, following the initial sea transport of 1,476 individuals on Tuesday out of some 5,000 asylum seekers held in detention centers. Earlier this year, the International Court of Justice opened its first genocide case in full in more than a decade, while UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Currie, issued a statement on Thursday.