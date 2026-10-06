Olivia Dean opens Australian tour at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena

British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean marked a surreal return to Australia on Monday night, telling a sold-out Rod Laver Arena crowd that writing sessions in the country spurred her global smash record The Art of Loving.

Essential Facts From Opening Night in Melbourne

Olivia Dean kicked off her Australian tour at Melbourne Park’s Rod Laver Arena on Monday, playing to a capacity crowd of over 10,000 fans.

The artist reflected on how her 2025 appearances at Laneway Festival and Melbourne’s Forum Theatre provided the crucial inspiration needed to finish her global smash album, The Art of Loving.

The tour opener featured a 90-minute set with a nine-piece band and horn section, highlighting 12 songs from her latest record alongside tracks from her debut, Messy.

From Laneway Stages to Arena Headliner

The journey to Monday night’s arena spectacular was remarkably swift. Just a year prior, the London-born artist performed at Melbourne’s 2,000-capacity Forum Theatre and secured an early slot at the Laneway Festival. Since then, her trajectory shifted into the pop stratosphere, fuelled by an album that has amassed nine billion streams globally.

That astronomical streaming figure breaks down across several major singles. Man I Need leads the pack with 1.4 billion streams, followed by So Easy (To Fall In Love) at one billion, Nice To Each Other at 600m, and her Sam Fender collaboration Rein Me In pulling in 500m. Man I Need also topped triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2025.

Reflecting on the stark contrast between her intimate 2025 shows and the massive scale of Rod Laver Arena, Dean shared her disbelief with the audience. “Being back here now, and having finished the album, and everything that’s happened since then … it feels so surreal,” she told the crowd.

Photo: The Guardian

Staging, Sound, and Social Impact in Melbourne

The production design for the opening night leaned into understated glamour rather than sensory overload. The staging was refreshingly restrained, featuring a curved, tiered stage that housed a seven-piece band alongside backing vocalists Alita Moses and Abena. A vanilla curtain dropped away to reveal Dean in a blush, satin, floor-length gown adorned with floral appliqués, evoking the classic elegance of Diana Ross.

Musically, the night swung effortlessly between soulful introspection and high-energy dance numbers. Dean opened the set with the warm chords of Nice To Each Other before delivering jazz-pop cuts like So Easy. Later, backed by a powerful horn section, tracks like Ladies Room, Carmen, Baby Steps, and Dive injected Saturday-night energy into the Monday evening crowd.

Beyond the music, the tour made a tangible mark on Australia’s live entertainment ecosystem. Dean partnered with the Australian Music Venue Foundation, contributing $1.10 from every ticket sold across the tour through PLUS1 to support grassroots music venues.

Track Title Global Streams Key Accolade Man I Need 1.4 Billion No. 1 single in Australia for 21 weeks; triple j Hottest 100 winner So Easy (To Fall In Love) 1 Billion Featured early in the Rod Laver Arena setlist Nice To Each Other 600m Opening track for the Australian tour launch Rein Me In (feat. Sam Fender) 500m Major streaming contributor to The Art of Loving

A Feminist Undercurrent and Live Reflection

Interwoven between the hits were candid musings on love, family ancestry, and the illusion of perfection. A distinct feminist thread ran through the performance, noting how Dean urged the audience to value self-preservation and pour equal effort into friendships and family rather than losing oneself in romantic devotion.

Photo: The Australian

This grounding philosophy stems in part from her upbringing. Her mother—the daughter of a Jamaican Guyanese immigrant and former deputy leader of the Women’s Equality Party—gave her the middle name Lauryn, cementing a cultural and intellectual foundation that prevents her modern soul and R&B from feeling superficial.

When a fan from the crowd playfully dared her to attempt a “shoey,” Dean drew a firm, humorous boundary. “I’m not gonna do a shoey, come on!” she replied. “In this dress? Please!”

Following the triumphant opening night, Olivia Dean takes the stage at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday night for the second and final Melbourne performance of her Australian run.