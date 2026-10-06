Supply chain issues for external parts cause repair backlogs, UOL says

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The Anatomy of Multi-Month Repair Backlogs

Vehicles remain stranded in repair shops for months primarily due to supply chain issues for specific external components, according to data detailed by uol.com.br. While high-turnover items like filters and brake pads maintain steady inventory, specialized exterior parts—such as distinct bumpers, model-specific headlights, and trim pieces—frequently require individual ordering only after an accident occurs.

Collision Parts Suffer from Availability Bottlenecks

The operational bottleneck in modern auto repair stems directly from inventory velocity. Components replaced during standard preventive maintenance maintain predictable turnover rates. A standard oil filter or brake pad moves through distribution networks quickly, ensuring local shops keep stock on hand.

Conversely, components needed after a collision lack that steady velocity. According to data released by the Associação Nacional dos Fabricantes de Autopeças (ANFAPE), items like front grilles, hoods, fenders, and side mirrors frequently suffer from availability bottlenecks. Because these parts sit idle on warehouse shelves during normal market conditions, distributors stock fewer units.

Model Variety Strains Logistics Networks

Managing inventory across a fragmented automotive market compounds these supply chain frictions. A single vehicle model often features distinct body panels and structural hardware depending on its production year, regional trim package, and engine displacement.

Automakers face statutory requirements to support legacy vehicles over extended lifecycles. Maintaining decentralized parts availability for discontinued variations strains logistics networks. When a workshop orders a specific trim-level component, fulfillment often relies on factory backorders rather than local stock.

Modern Components Require Electronic Calibration

Vehicle modernization has transformed basic structural replacements into intricate electronic procedures. External components no longer function as simple stamped steel or molded plastic. Bumpers now house parking sensors and collision-avoidance radar arrays. Side mirrors incorporate blind-spot cameras, positioning motors, and turn indicators.

Meanwhile, modern headlight assemblies utilize complex electronic control modules rather than standalone bulbs. Consequently, even when a physical replacement part arrives, integrating onboard sensors and calibrating electronic hardware demands specialized diagnostic equipment and extended shop labor hours.

Supply Chain Realities at a Glance