IMF to Use Official Venezuelan Economic Data, Sources Tell Bloomberg

The International Monetary Fund will incorporate official data from Venezuela into its economic estimations for the first time in years, signaling a significant thaw in relations between the multilateral lender and Caracas. This shift comes as the Washington-based financial institution deepens its engagement with the South American nation through a series of high-level diplomatic and technical visits.

For years, the macroeconomic reality of Venezuela played out in a statistical vacuum. The Central Bank of Venezuela suspended the regular publication of essential economic indicators like inflation and gross domestic product during one of the most prolonged episodes of hyperinflation in the world. Analysts and international auditors routinely treated government figures with severe skepticism. In 2018, for instance, the central bank reported an annual inflation rate of roughly 860%, while the IMF estimated the true figure at 2,818%. This opacity forced private consultants to rely on alternative indicators and external estimates.

Venezuela Resumes Relations to Provide Economic Data

The operational thaw began when official relations resumed in April under the administration of acting President Delcy Rodríguez. An envoy of high standing visited Caracas in July—marking the first such visit in more than twenty years—which paved the way for a technical mission that concluded its fieldwork in early September. Sources with direct knowledge of the discussions indicated that the upcoming World Economic Outlook report, scheduled for publication on October 13, will rely partially on data supplied directly by Venezuelan authorities rather than depending exclusively on internal projections from IMF staff.

Photo: EL UNIVERSAL

Historical data will blend official disclosures with past Fund estimates, whereas projections for 2026 and subsequent years will rely strictly on the institution’s independent forecasts. This technical reconciliation coincides with a broad, complex sovereign debt restructuring initiative championed by the United States, which remains the primary shareholder in the IMF. Although the multilateral body maintains that Venezuelan authorities have not formally requested financial assistance, this bilateral data exchange fulfills critical prerequisites for restarting formal evaluations.

Reviving the Article IV Framework

The resumption of shared statistics represents a foundational stride toward reinstating Article IV consultations. Under this mechanism, member states commit to maintaining an active, periodic economic dialogue with the multilateral organization. The IMF has not subjected Venezuela to this routine economic review since 2004.

Data transparency began seeing a partial recovery earlier this year. In March, the Central Bank of Venezuela published consumer price index figures for 2025, marking its first official inflation release since November 2024. Monthly updates have continued steadily since March. Restoring official communication channels is designed to normalize surveillance over the nation’s macroeconomic performance.

Permanent Representation in Caracas

Institutional normalization will soon take physical form within the capital. Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva confirmed that the IMF intends to open a permanent physical office in Caracas during the first half of next year.

This physical presence aims to cement the ongoing cooperation between the lender and national authorities. While the absence of verified data once isolated the nation's financial planning from global standards, the incoming integration of official figures into international reports establishes a baseline for future fiscal credibility, risk assessment, and capital attraction as the country manages its economic adjustments.