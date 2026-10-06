The Coalition Uses Xbox Series S SSD as Additional Memory for Gears of War: E-Day

The Coalition developed a technical approach for Gears of War: E-Day to run on the Xbox Series S by using the console solid-state drive as additional memory, RRI.CO.ID reported. The method provides about one gigabyte of effective memory to offset the device hardware limits.

Xbox Series S Memory Management Through Solid-State Drives

Xbox Series S includes ten gigabytes of RAM compared to the sixteen gigabytes found on the Xbox Series X. To handle the data demands of Unreal Engine 5 environments without dropping visual quality, The Coalition configured the internal solid-state drive as a temporary holding layer. Data that is accessed less frequently moves to the storage drive while active assets stay in RAM, according to technical details shared by Technical Director Kate Rayner with Digital Foundry and cited by VGC.

Solid-state storage operates much slower than system memory. Developers deployed a tracking system to monitor asset access patterns. This setup prevents constant file swaps that would cause stuttering or performance drops during active gameplay, as reported by VGC.

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Buffering Technique Helps Series S Maintain Sixty Frames per Second

The buffering technique yields roughly one gigabyte of extra working memory for the system. TweakTown noted that this utilization of the Xbox Velocity Architecture helps maintain a target of sixty frames per second on the Series S console. The title also supports 4K resolution and up to 60FPS.

Achieving this performance level required specific graphical compromises. The development team disabled Lumen-based reflections on the Series S hardware. Other environment details and visual assets remain tuned to high levels, preserving the aesthetic tone of the campaign.

Gears of War: E-Day – Xbox Series X|S Review + The Big Technology Deep Dive

Pre-Orders Before October 6 Grant Early Beta Access

Microsoft Store details show that Gears of War: E-Day is scheduled for release following an open beta period. Players who pre-order the game before October 6, 2026, at 7:59 AM Pacific Time gain early access to the open beta running from August 6 to August 10, alongside the Exfil Dom character skin and Exfil weapon skin set.

The title launches with a campaign playable in single-player or two-player split-screen modes, alongside a revamped Horde Siege player-versus-environment mode and four-versus-four competitive multiplayer playlists. Set fourteen years prior to the original Gears of War, the origin story campaign follows Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago as they fight together during the emergence day chaos when the Locust Horde first erupts from underground. Players can squad up and battle through the campaign, fight in the reimagined Horde Siege PvE mode, or compete head-to-head in refined competitive PvP modes built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5.

Industry Response to Custom Streaming Techniques

Other Xbox development teams are reviewing the memory streaming method used by The Coalition. Pure Xbox reported that multiple studios expressed interest in studying the technique to evaluate whether similar storage-streaming applications can benefit other games on the Series S console.