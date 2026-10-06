FBI arrests California agent Wanying Zhang for spying on Taiwan president’s son

US federal authorities arrested 34-year-old California real estate agent Wanying Zhang, also known as Heather Zhang, at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday as she prepared to board a flight to Shanghai, according to the FBI and federal prosecutors. Zhang is accused of acting as an unregistered agent of the People’s Republic of China after allegedly traveling to Seattle to conduct surveillance on the son of Taiwan’s president.

Zhang Faces Charges for Acting as Unregistered Foreign Agent

The arrest took place at the Los Angeles International Airport, cutting short Zhang’s attempted departure to China. Bill Essayli, the leading federal prosecutor for the Central District of California, announced the detention in an official statement, confirming that Zhang faces charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

According to federal investigators, Zhang traveled to Seattle last year on the instructions of Chinese officials. Her mission centered on targeting a close relative of a Taiwanese official. Investigators state that during her time in Seattle, Zhang transmitted photographs, video footage, and vehicle license plate data to contacts in Beijing.

FBI Arrests Suspected Chinese Agent At LAX Over Alleged Surveillance Of Taiwan President’s Son

Public records identify the target of this surveillance operation as Ting-Yu Lai, an engineer working in the greater Seattle area whose professional footprint is visible on public networking platforms. He is the son of Taiwan’s president, Lai Ching-te.

Taipei Condemns Foreign Intimidation

The government in Taipei responded swiftly to the news of the arrest, issuing a sharp condemnation of Beijing’s actions abroad. Karen Kuo, a spokesperson for the Taiwanese presidential office, issued a statement on Monday regarding the incident.

Kuo stated that they strongly condemn such brutal actions, which disregard human rights and the sovereignty of other countries and aim to suppress, threaten or even harm people who stand up for freedom and democracy as well as their families, adding that such behavior must not be tolerated in the civilized world.

Taiwan operates as a self-governing island that Beijing continues to claim as its own territory. Under the administration of President Lai, Taipei has pursued an increasingly hard course toward Beijing. In response, Beijing has ramped up pressure campaigns, urging states to prevent diplomatic visits by the president and releasing propaganda materials targeting him.

A Pattern of Overseas Surveillance Operations

Zhang’s apprehension at the Los Angeles airport follows earlier cases of Chinese actors monitoring Taiwanese government representatives abroad.

In February, a federal court sentenced California resident Yaoning Sun to four years in prison. Sun was convicted of operating on behalf of Beijing to monitor the 2023 travel of then-Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her visit to Southern California.

Target / Official Location of Surveillance Year Perpetrator Identified Ting-Yu Lai (Son of President Lai Ching-te) Seattle, Washington, USA Not specified Wanying Zhang (Arrested in Los Angeles) Tsai Ing-wen (Then-President) Southern California, USA 2023 Yaoning Sun (Sentenced to 4 years in prison) Taiwanese Vice President Prague, Czech Republic 2024 Chinese Embassy Officials (Flagged by Czech Military Intelligence)

Zhang is scheduled to appear before a federal court on Monday to face the pending charges.