Kenya Confirms First Ebola Case Imported From Congo After Patient Dies in Nairobi

Kenya confirmed its first imported case of Ebola on Tuesday, ending months of heightened regional surveillance as Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced that a Kenyan citizen had contracted the deadly Bundibugyo strain while living in the Democratic Republic of Congo, allafrica.com reported.

The patient, who had resided in the DRC for approximately seven years, developed symptoms about a month ago and sought medical treatment at multiple facilities within Congolese territory before deciding to travel back to Kenya, according to ministry statements. Duale stated that the infected individual traveled by road from the DRC into Uganda, where he boarded a flight to Nairobi.

The flight, carrying 23 passengers and four crew members, touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Saturday, October 3, at approximately 1:10 p.m. According to apnews.com and thekenyatimes.com, the patient underwent routine public health screening at the airport’s Port Health facility, cleared immigration, and was subsequently transported directly to Nairobi Hospital by a relative and a friend.

Hospital staff initially isolated the patient in a separate room within the Accident and Emergency area before moving him to the East Wing Isolation Facility—infrastructure originally constructed during the COVID-19 pandemic equipped with an Intensive Care Unit, High Dependency Unit, and more than 145 beds. While receiving supportive care in isolation, the patient developed a fever, chills, extreme fatigue, muscle pain, difficulty swallowing, and bleeding beneath the skin.

Kenya reports first ever Ebola death as DR Congo outbreak spreads | AFP

Doctors treating the patient suspected a viral fever given his travel history, prompting medical teams to collect samples for analysis. Both the National Virology Reference Laboratory at the National Public Health Institute and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) tested the samples, returning positive results for the Ebola virus.

Patient Dies as Health Authorities Initiate Contact Tracing

Despite receiving supportive treatment in isolation, the patient died late Monday, October 5, at around 11:30 p.m., apnews.com reported. Health authorities arranged for a safe and dignified burial to take place within 24 hours under recommended public safety protocols.

Following the confirmation, the Ministry of Health placed the country on high alert and initiated intensive contact tracing. Health officials identified 28 immediate contacts, including family members and healthcare workers who cared for the patient during his treatment. Authorities are also tracing the 23 passengers and four crew members who shared the flight from Uganda.

Patrick Amoth confirmed that all identified contacts will remain in mandatory isolation for 21 days and will be released only after testing negative for the virus.

Kenya is the fourth country to record a case in the current regional epidemic, which began in eastern Congo in mid-May and has since surpassed 8,300 confirmed cases and 4,018 deaths across seven provinces. The outbreak is driven by the Bundibugyo strain, for which no approved vaccine or specific treatment currently exists.

Porous Borders Leave Neighboring Nations Exposed to Reintroduction

The patient's transit route through Uganda highlighted ongoing regional vulnerabilities. Uganda previously recorded 20 confirmed cases during its own 2026 outbreak of the same strain before the World Health Organization declared the country Ebola-free on July 28 following a 42-day clearance period. However, the WHO has continued to warn that porous borders and persistent transmission in neighboring DRC leave neighboring nations exposed to reintroduction.

Before this detection, Kenya had maintained a strict preparedness posture. In June, Duale informed Parliament that the government had activated the National Ebola Incident Management System, screening more than 71,000 travelers at airports and land borders while investigating 22 suspected alerts across nine counties that ultimately tested negative.

The national Ebola preparedness and response taskforce continues to coordinate cross-border surveillance, laboratory testing, and infection control measures as health authorities monitor the newly identified contact groups.