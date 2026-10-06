Falcons Rout Saints 45-24 on Monday Night Football

Just three plays into a national showcase meant to honor a historic milestone, running back Bijan Robinson took a handoff, bolted down the left sideline untouched, and instantly dissolved the festive mood inside the Superdome.

That 59-yard scoring burst on Oct. 5, 2026, set the tone for a dominant evening as the Atlanta Falcons routed the New Orleans Saints 45-24 on Monday Night Football. What was designed to be a joyous commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the stadium’s reopening following Hurricane Katrina quickly devolved into an uphill battle that left the home crowd booing and filing toward the exits by the fourth quarter.

A Landmark Anniversary Overshadowed

The Monday night matchup marked the 20th anniversary of the Superdome’s emotional return in 2006, a landmark night defined by Steve Gleason’s famous opening punt block in a 23-3 victory over Atlanta. Celebrations earlier in the day included Mayor Helena Moreno presenting Gleason with a key to the city, while NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other notable figures from the 2006 reopening returned to honor the milestone.

However, the magic of that night two decades prior failed to materialize for the current roster. The Saints (1-3) found themselves playing from behind early for the fourth consecutive game. Following a missed 52-yard field goal attempt by Daniel Carlson, New Orleans running back Kendre Miller lost a fumble on the Saints’ 22-yard line. The Falcons capitalized immediately when Bijan Robinson plunged in for a 4-yard power run.

The Robinsons Take Control

Atlanta’s ground game proved entirely unstoppable, outgaining New Orleans 205 yards to 50 on the ground and tying a franchise record with five rushing touchdowns. Bijan Robinson finished the night with 145 rushing yards and two scores, hitting a top speed of 21.78 miles per hour on his opening-drive touchdown—the fastest speed by an offensive ball-carrier this season, according to Next Gen Stats. Meanwhile, backfield teammate Brian Robinson Jr. contributed three short rushing touchdowns.

The offensive explosion supported quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who completed 15 of 20 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Jahan Dotson on a 31-yard strike in the fourth quarter. The efficiency left Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski praising his quarterback’s composure, while Brian Robinson Jr. described the team’s recent offensive output—totaling 80 points over their past two games—as the most fun he has experienced in his career.

Saints Fall Short Amid Defensive Gaps

Playing without key defensive starters including defensive end Carl Granderson and linebacker Kaden Elliss, the New Orleans defense struggled to contain Atlanta’s attack, missing 19 combined tackles. Quarterback Tyler Shough, who threw for 286 yards and a late touchdown to Devaughn Vele, did not mince words about the outcome, calling the performance embarrassing in his post-game remarks.

Photo: ESPN

Second-year Saints coach Kellen Moore acknowledged the frustration of dropping two straight games at home after securing a breakthrough victory in Baltimore weeks prior. With the loss, New Orleans fell a game behind NFC South co-leaders Atlanta and Carolina.

Reflecting on the missed opportunity during a historic evening, Shough remained pragmatic about the road ahead. You’ve got to kind of take it on the chin and we’ll see them again, he said.