Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down as India Women’s Cricket Captain Across All Formats

India women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down from her leadership role across all three formats, leaving the national side after leading them to their historic maiden ODI World Cup title last year. The announcement follows a recent high-level meeting in Guwahati involving team management and the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Smriti Mandhana Expected to Assume Captaincy

Leadership Transition: Smriti Mandhana is widely expected to assume the captaincy starting with the upcoming white-ball series against Zimbabwe, shifting the tactical focal point of the squad.

A Historic Leadership Tenure Reaches Its Close

Harmanpreet’s departure from the helm marks the end of an era defined by milestone achievements for the national side. Over her extensive tenure, she led India in five Tests, 51 one-day internationals, and 155 T20 internationals, establishing a record for leading a team in more than 150 T20I matches, as noted by The Times of India.

Her leadership highlights include securing four Asia Cup titles and consecutive gold medals at the Asian Games, first in Hangzhou in 2022 and successfully defending the title at the Aichi-Nagoya Games. She also steered India to a historic Test victory against Australia in 2023 and a 270-run triumph over England at Lord’s earlier this year, alongside the monumental 50-over World Cup victory on home soil.

Format Matches Managed Key Milestone Tests 5 Historic win at Lord’s (2026) ODIs 51 Maiden ODI World Cup Title T20Is 155 First cricketer to captain a team in more than 150 T20I matches

The Context Behind the Decision

The announcement arrives closely on the heels of India’s group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup, where the side failed to reach the semi-finals for the second successive edition. Following the tournament, Harmanpreet met with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, head coach Amol Muzumdar, and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia in Guwahati to evaluate the team’s trajectory.

She expressed confidence that the team remains in a strong position as she transitions back to playing purely for the love of the game.

Photo: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

India Prepares for Zimbabwe Series Under New Leadership

With the leadership vacancy open, attention pivots immediately to the upcoming fixtures. India is scheduled to welcome Zimbabwe for a home series comprising three T20 internationals and three ODIs, commencing on October 16.

Smriti Mandhana is positioned to take over the reins, bringing her leadership experience from the Women’s Premier League to the international arena. As the squad prepares for the upcoming matches, the management will look to balance tactical continuity with the integration of emerging talent under new leadership.

Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down As India Captain | WION Breaking