NZ Herald: New Zealand names World Cup squad with four debutants

New Zealand rugby league head coach Stacey Jones has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup, featuring four potential debutants and just one specialist hooker in Jeremy Marshall-King, NZ Herald reported. The tournament opens with the Kiwis facing Australia in Sydney on October 15.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Forward Pack Dominance: Backed by Dally M Captain of the Year James Fisher-Harris and prop Naufahu Whyte, the Kiwis’ middle-rotation forwards anchor robust front-row fantasy floors across all pool fixtures.

The Dummy-Half Dilemma and Squad Construction

Phoenix Crossland remains unavailable due to suspension until the semi-finals, while Brandon Smith made himself unavailable for selection. According to reporting from the NZ Herald, this leaves the Kiwis vulnerable in the middle third during the pool stages. Kodi Nikorima, Te Maire Martin, or Erin Clark will have to cover dummy-half duties during defensive rotations.

That personnel constraint directly impacts selections in the halves alongside Jahrome Hughes. While Nikorima and Martin serve as specialist five-eighths, Ponga could alternatively wear the No. 6 jersey, allowing Keano Kini to retain the fullback role.

Ponga and Gagai Switch Allegiance to New Zealand

The squad benefits from significant high-profile arrivals and returning talent. Kalyn Ponga and Dane Gagai both pledged their allegiance to New Zealand following changes to State of Origin and international eligibility rules. Ponga arrives as a former Dally M Medallist, while Gagai joins the Kiwis after previously representing Australia eight years ago. Melbourne Storm star Jahrome Hughes also returns to the international arena following an injury-enforced hiatus that kept him out of the previous campaign.

Photo: thepost.co.nz

On the edges, Isaiah Papali’i, Briton Nikora, Scott Sorensen, and Jacob Laban contest starting roles.

Squad Category Key Players Selected Notable Absences / Constraints Hooker (Dummy Half) Jeremy Marshall-King Phoenix Crossland (Suspended), Brandon Smith (Unavailable) Halves & Spines Jahrome Hughes, Kodi Nikorima, Te Maire Martin, Kalyn Ponga, Keano Kini Dylan Brown (Injured) Outside Backs Jamayne Isaako, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Dane Gagai, Casey McLean, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Matt Timoko (Injured) Forward Pack James Fisher-Harris, Joseph Tapine, Naufahu Whyte, Erin Clark, Isaiah Papali’i –

Kiwis Face Australia Cook Islands and Fiji

The Kiwis open their tournament campaign against Australia at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on October 15. Following the opening fixture, the team returns to home soil to face the Cook Islands at Christchurch before traveling to the Gold Coast for their final pool match against Fiji. The Rugby League World Cup men’s and women’s grand finals are scheduled for Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Sunday, November 15.

KIWIS RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP SQUAD REACTION with SHAUN JOHNSON!

Concurrently, the Kiwi Ferns named a squad featuring seven uncapped players, headlined by former Black Ferns Sevens stars Stacey Waaka and Tenika Willison. Co-captains Raecene McGregor and Georgia Hale lead a group that enters the tournament following strong individual campaigns in the NRLW. The Kiwi Ferns face a pool schedule against Fiji, France, and Papua New Guinea. Meanwhile, the Wheel Kiwis named a 10-man squad led by captain Jayson Hooker for their inaugural Wheelchair World Cup appearance, where they face Australia, France, and Scotland in Pool B starting October 30.

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