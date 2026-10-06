Surgery Remains Primary Treatment for Early-Stage Endometrial Cancer

Surgery remains the primary treatment for early-stage endometrial cancer, involving the removal of the uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes. Management strategies depend heavily on tumor histology, molecular characteristics, and patient health, coordinated by specialist multidisciplinary teams at designated national centres.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Surgical Cornerstone: Most patients diagnosed with early-stage disease undergo a total hysterectomy alongside the removal of the fallopian tubes and ovaries, with lymph-node assessments performed selectively.

Most patients diagnosed with early-stage disease undergo a total hysterectomy alongside the removal of the fallopian tubes and ovaries, with lymph-node assessments performed selectively. Minimally Invasive Options: Robotic and laparoscopic surgical techniques are utilized where appropriate.

Robotic and laparoscopic surgical techniques are utilized where appropriate. Personalized Follow-up: Post-surgical care—ranging from observation to adjuvant radiation or chemotherapy—is determined by the risk of the cancer returning.

Surgical Protocols and Staging Objectives for Uterine Malignancies

Surgical intervention serves multiple critical functions in managing uterine cancer, encompassing precise staging, therapeutic resection, and symptom palliation. Procedures typically involve a total hysterectomy—removing both the uterus and the cervix—paired with a bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy to extract the ovaries and fallopian tubes. Surgeons also perform lymphadenectomies to evaluate whether regional lymphatic spread has occurred.

Intraoperative assessments extend beyond organ excision. Surgeons frequently execute peritoneal lavage, washing the abdominal and pelvic cavities with a sterile saline solution to harvest cells for laboratory analysis. While the cytology results do not alter the primary surgical staging, collecting the sample remains recommended under guidelines from both the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) and the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC). Visual inspection of the peritoneum ensures that any suspicious localized lesions undergo immediate biopsy.

Surgical Procedure Anatomical Structures Removed Primary Clinical Objective Total Hysterectomy Uterus and cervix Primary tumor removal and staging Bilateral Salpingo-Oophorectomy Both fallopian tubes and ovaries Elimination of endocrine/metastatic risk sites Radical Hysterectomy Uterus, cervix, upper vagina, surrounding tissue Comprehensive excision when cervical invasion is suspected Lymphadenectomy Regional pelvic and para-aortic lymph nodes Histological assessment of lymphatic metastasis

Tumor Extent Determines the Choice of Surgical Approach

The choice of surgical approach depends on the extent of the tumor and patient-specific health profiles. An open abdominal hysterectomy, or laparotomy, utilizes an incision across the front of the abdomen. This open technique provides direct visualization of the cancer area, allowing surgeons to remove as much of the cancer as possible while minimizing accidental injury to adjacent visceral structures such as the bladder and bowel, though recovery periods are typically longer.

Conversely, minimally invasive modalities—including laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgery—rely on small abdominal ports. A laparoscope fitted with a tiny video camera transmits internal anatomy to external monitors, guiding specialized instruments. While vaginal hysterectomies are rarely selected for primary cancer management due to restricted visual exposure, they remain an option for patients presenting with health problems that make other types of hysterectomy too risky.

Molecular Profiling Guides the Use of Systemic Interventions

Beyond initial surgical management, systemic interventions are increasingly guided by the molecular architecture of the tumor. Tumors displaying mismatch-repair deficiency (dMMR) or high microsatellite instability (MSI-H) exhibit unique biological behaviors that render them responsive to certain forms of immunotherapies. Dostarlimab—an immunotherapy targeting the programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) pathway—is used in combination with conventional chemotherapy combinations like carboplatin and paclitaxel for primary advanced or recurrent cases.

Evidence supporting these combined approaches stems largely from international investigations, such as the Phase III RUBY trial. These studies demonstrate a substantial benefit, particularly among women whose tumours were dMMR/MSI-H. Patients requiring advanced systemic therapies are referred to specialized national treatment centers where multidisciplinary boards integrate surgical pathology, radiation oncology, and ongoing clinical trial opportunities.