Study finds 84.5% prevalence of luminal breast cancer subtypes in NE Colombia

Luminal B Tumors Show Higher Locally Advanced Risk

Molecular Subtypes: Breast cancers are categorized by molecular subtypes, which dictate tumor aggressiveness and treatment pathways.

Breast cancers are categorized by molecular subtypes, which dictate tumor aggressiveness and treatment pathways. Locally Advanced Risk: Luminal B tumors demonstrated a statistically significant higher risk of presenting in locally advanced clinical stages.

Prevalence of Luminal and HER2 Subtypes in Regional Colombian Cohorts

The study, conducted by Diego F. Oviedo-Pastrana and colleagues, aimed to establish the prevalence of specific molecular breast cancer subtypes and their association with reproductive factors among women treated in northeastern Colombia. Luminal A emerged as the most prevalent subtype at 49.8% (95% confidence interval [CI 95%]: 44.5% to 55.1%). Luminal B followed at 29.1% (CI 95%: 24.3% to 33.9%), and HER2-positive tumors accounted for 15.5% (CI 95%: 11.7% to 19.4%).

When aggregating the data to look at broad categories, the combined prevalence of luminal subtypes—encompassing both Luminal A and Luminal B—reached 84.5% across the cohort. However, the distribution of tumor stages varied among these categories, particularly regarding how tumors presented at the time of initial clinical diagnosis.

Molecular Subtype Prevalence (%) 95% Confidence Interval Never Lactated (%) Luminal A 49.8% 44.5% – 55.1% 40.72% (Combined luminal) Luminal B 29.1% 24.3% – 33.9% — HER2 15.5% 11.7% – 19.4% 69.71%

Breastfeeding History Associates with Luminal A Profiles

A key finding of the investigation involves the differential association between reproductive milestones, specifically breastfeeding history, and the development of specific molecular profiles.

This variance yielded a statistically significant difference favoring luminal A, with an odds ratio (OR) of 1.91 (CI 95%: 1.02 to 3.53; p = 0.041). The data also highlighted that women presenting with luminal B tumors faced an increased risk of being diagnosed at locally advanced stages (OR: 1.83; CI 95%: 1.11 to 3.01; p = 0.02). The authors noted that no association was established with other studied factors.

Diagnostic Implications and Public Health Context

References

Oviedo-Pastrana, Diego F. et al. (2023). Prevalencia de subtipos de cáncer de mama y su asociación con factores reproductivos. Revista Chilena de Obstetricia y Ginecología, 88(4), 215-222. ISSN 0717-7526.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.